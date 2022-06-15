Plum scores 27 points, WNBA-leading Aces beat Wings 92-84

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 27 points, A’ja Wilson had 25 and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Dallas Wings 92-84 on Wednesday. Chelsea Gray had 16 points and eight assists for Las Vegas (12-2). The WNBA-leading Aces also beat Dallas 84-78 on June 5 behind a career-high 32 points from Plum. Dearica Hamby added 16 points and 12 rebounds, and the Aces starters accounted for all 92 points. Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas... READ MORE

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 27 points, A’ja Wilson had 25 and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Dallas Wings 92-84 on Wednesday.

Chelsea Gray had 16 points and eight assists for Las Vegas (12-2). The WNBA-leading Aces also beat Dallas 84-78 on June 5 behind a career-high 32 points from Plum.

Dearica Hamby added 16 points and 12 rebounds, and the Aces starters accounted for all 92 points.

Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas (6-8) with 28 points. Marina Mabrey had 18.

MERCURY 93, FEVER 80

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tina Charles scored a season-high 29 points on 11-of-21 shooting, Diana Taurasi had 17 points and Phoenix beat Indiana.

Charles added seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks. The Mercury (6-9) have won four of their last five games following a seven-game losing streak.

Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana (4-13) with 20 points.

SUN 105, DREAM 92

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Courtney Williams scored 20 points and Connecticut made 14 3-pointers to rout Atlanta.

Connecticut (11-4) had its highest points total since a 109-88 win over Las Vegas on Aug. 5, 2018. The Sun set a franchise record for 3-pointers in a half, going 10 for 15 in the first.

AD Durr led the Dream (7-7) with a career-high 21 points.

