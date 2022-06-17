Pozuelo and Toronto visit the New York Red Bulls

Toronto FC (4-7-3, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Red Bulls (6-4-5, third in the Eastern Conference) Harrison, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York -310, Toronto FC +804, Draw +426; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: Alejandro Pozuelo leads Toronto into a matchup with the New York Red Bulls following a two-goal outing against the Chicago Fire. The Red Bulls are 5-3-3 in Eastern Conference play. The... READ MORE

Toronto FC (4-7-3, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Red Bulls (6-4-5, third in the Eastern Conference)

Harrison, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York -310, Toronto FC +804, Draw +426; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Alejandro Pozuelo leads Toronto into a matchup with the New York Red Bulls following a two-goal outing against the Chicago Fire.

The Red Bulls are 5-3-3 in Eastern Conference play. The Red Bulls are fifth in the MLS with 72 shots on goal, averaging 4.8 per game.

Toronto is 4-6-1 in conference games. Jesus Jimenez leads the fifth-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with seven goals. Toronto has scored 21.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. The Red Bulls won the last game 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis Morgan has six goals and one assist for the Red Bulls. Luquinhas has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

Jimenez has scored seven goals with two assists for Toronto. Pozuelo has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Bulls: 3-3-4, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 6.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Toronto: 3-5-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 3.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Red Bulls: Serge Ngoma (injured), Wikelman Carmona (injured), Lucas Monzon (injured), Andres Reyes (injured).

Toronto: Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (injured), Noble Okello (injured), Kadin Brian Chung (injured), Chris Mavinga (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

