Quioto leads CF Montreal against Austin

Austin FC (7-4-3, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. CF Montreal (7-5-2, third in the Eastern Conference)

Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montreal -102, Austin FC +245, Draw +283; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Romell Quioto leads CF Montreal into a matchup with Austin after scoring two goals against Cincinnati.

Montreal is 4-2-0 in home games. Djordje Mihailovic paces the highest-scoring team in Eastern Conference action with seven goals. Montreal has a conference-leading 28 goals.

Austin is 3-3-1 in road games. Sebastian Driussi leads the second-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with eight goals. Austin has scored 28.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mihailovic has seven goals and three assists for Montreal. Quioto has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Driussi has eight goals and three assists for Austin. Maximiliano Urruti has four goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Montreal: 7-2-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Austin: 5-3-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Tomas Giraldo (injured), Mason Toye (injured), Bjorn Johnsen (injured).

Austin: Brad Stuver (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

