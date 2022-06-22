Rangers face the Phillies leading series 1-0

Philadelphia Phillies (36-33, third in the NL East) vs. Texas Rangers (32-35, second in the AL West) Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 4:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (6-3, 2.69 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Rangers: Jon Gray (2-3, 4.27 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -138, Rangers +118; over/under is 8 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers lead 1-0 in a two-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies. Texas has a... READ MORE

Philadelphia Phillies (36-33, third in the NL East) vs. Texas Rangers (32-35, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (6-3, 2.69 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Rangers: Jon Gray (2-3, 4.27 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -138, Rangers +118; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers lead 1-0 in a two-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Texas has a 32-35 record overall and a 15-18 record in home games. The Rangers have hit 86 total home runs to rank fifth in the AL.

Philadelphia has a 36-33 record overall and a 17-16 record in road games. The Phillies have a 27-15 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Wednesday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia has 11 doubles, three triples and 13 home runs for the Rangers. Nate Lowe is 12-for-42 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 18 home runs while slugging .480. Rhys Hoskins is 12-for-34 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .259 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Phillies: 6-4, .234 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist), Glenn Otto: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Bryce Harper: day-to-day (blister), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

