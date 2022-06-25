Rays bring 1-0 series lead over Pirates into game 2

Pittsburgh Pirates (29-41, third in the NL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (38-32, fourth in the AL East) St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 1:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (1-7, 4.11 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Rays: Corey Kluber (3-4, 3.46 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -191, Pirates +162; over/under is 7 1/2 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays face the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 1-0 series lead. ... ... READ MORE

Pittsburgh Pirates (29-41, third in the NL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (38-32, fourth in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (1-7, 4.11 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Rays: Corey Kluber (3-4, 3.46 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -191, Pirates +162; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays face the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 1-0 series lead.

Tampa Bay is 38-32 overall and 23-15 at home. The Rays are 10-5 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Pittsburgh has a 29-41 record overall and a 12-21 record on the road. The Pirates are 22-12 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has seven doubles and three home runs for the Rays. Harold Ramirez is 10-for-27 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Michael Chavis has seven doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 25 RBI for the Pirates. Jack Suwinski is 6-for-31 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 3-7, .228 batting average, 2.62 ERA, outscored by six runs

Pirates: 5-5, .199 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Rays: Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Kevin Kiermaier: 10-Day IL (hip), Drew Rasmussen: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Zunino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (quadricep), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Ke’Bryan Hayes: day-to-day (shoulder), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (thumb), Zach Thompson: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (back), Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Duane Underwood Jr.: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Josh VanMeter: 10-Day IL (finger), Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

