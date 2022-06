Rays’ Margot, Kiermaier hurt; injured list likely for both

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays outfielders Manuel Margot and Kevin Kiermaier left Monday night’s 4-2 loss to the New York Yankees with injuries and are likely headed to the injured list. Margot sprained his right knee in the ninth inning, crashing into the right field wall while chasing an RBI triple by Aaron Hicks. Margot was taken off the field on a cart after Josh Donaldson scored on the play. “It doesn’t... READ MORE

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays outfielders Manuel Margot and Kevin Kiermaier left Monday night’s 4-2 loss to the New York Yankees with injuries and are likely headed to the injured list.

Margot sprained his right knee in the ninth inning, crashing into the right field wall while chasing an RBI triple by Aaron Hicks. Margot was taken off the field on a cart after Josh Donaldson scored on the play.

“It doesn’t look good,” manager Kevin Cash said, adding that he expects Margot to miss “significant time.”

It will be Margot’s second trip to the injured list this season. He previously missed eight games with a right hamstring strain.

Kiermaier left the game after striking out in the second inning on Gerrit Cole’s 98 mph fastball. His injury was described as left hip inflammation.

Cash said the hip has been bothering Kiermaier for several games.

