Rays meet the Yankees following Paredes’ 3-home run game

New York Yankees (50-18, first in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (37-31, fourth in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-1, 2.72 ERA, .95 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Rays: Shane Baz (0-1, 5.40 ERA, .96 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -146, Rays +124; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays play the New York Yankees after Isaac Paredes hit three home runs against the Yankees on Tuesday.

Tampa Bay is 37-31 overall and 22-14 at home. The Rays are 10th in the AL with 64 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

New York is 21-11 in road games and 50-18 overall. The Yankees have the top team ERA in the AL at 2.88.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 10th time this season. The Yankees are ahead 6-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has three home runs, 37 walks and 15 RBI while hitting .269 for the Rays. Manuel Margot is 9-for-35 with four doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 11 doubles and 25 home runs while hitting .300 for the Yankees. Anthony Rizzo is 12-for-34 with five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 3-7, .234 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored by one run

Yankees: 8-2, .256 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 39 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (knee), Kevin Kiermaier: 10-Day IL (hip), Drew Rasmussen: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Zunino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (quadricep), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

