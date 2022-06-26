Rays play the Pirates after Arozarena’s 4-hit game

Pittsburgh Pirates (29-42, third in the NL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (39-32, fourth in the AL East) St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Roansy Contreras (2-1, 2.89 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Rays: Shane McClanahan (7-3, 1.81 ERA, .85 WHIP, 113 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -225, Pirates +187; over/under is 6 1/2 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays play the Pittsburgh Pirates after Randy Arozarena’s four-hit game... READ MORE

Pittsburgh Pirates (29-42, third in the NL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (39-32, fourth in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Roansy Contreras (2-1, 2.89 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Rays: Shane McClanahan (7-3, 1.81 ERA, .85 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -225, Pirates +187; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays play the Pittsburgh Pirates after Randy Arozarena’s four-hit game on Saturday.

Tampa Bay has gone 24-15 at home and 39-32 overall. The Rays have gone 10-5 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Pittsburgh has a 29-42 record overall and a 12-22 record on the road. The Pirates have gone 18-6 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ji-Man Choi has 12 doubles and six home runs for the Rays. Isaac Paredes is 8-for-27 with five home runs over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has eight doubles, three triples and 12 home runs for the Pirates. Bligh Madris is 8-for-21 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .244 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored by three runs

Pirates: 5-5, .217 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Rays: Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Kevin Kiermaier: 10-Day IL (hip), Drew Rasmussen: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Zunino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (quadricep), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Ke’Bryan Hayes: day-to-day (shoulder), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (thumb), Zach Thompson: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (back), Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Duane Underwood Jr.: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Josh VanMeter: 10-Day IL (finger), Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

