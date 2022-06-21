Red Sox bring 1-0 series advantage over Tigers into game 2

Detroit Tigers (26-41, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (37-31, third in the AL East) Boston; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Beau Brieske (1-5, 3.79 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Red Sox: Rich Hill (2-4, 4.42 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -199, Tigers +169; over/under is 9 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Detroit Tigers, leading the series 1-0. Boston has... READ MORE

Detroit Tigers (26-41, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (37-31, third in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Beau Brieske (1-5, 3.79 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Red Sox: Rich Hill (2-4, 4.42 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -199, Tigers +169; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Detroit Tigers, leading the series 1-0.

Boston has an 18-16 record at home and a 37-31 record overall. The Red Sox are 27-6 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Detroit is 26-41 overall and 9-19 on the road. The Tigers have gone 5-2 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Red Sox hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 24 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 43 RBI for the Red Sox. J.D. Martinez is 10-for-39 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Harold Castro has eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 RBI for the Tigers. Robbie Grossman is 8-for-29 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .258 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Tigers: 3-7, .256 batting average, 5.66 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (back), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Harold Castro: day-to-day (calf), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Daz Cameron: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

