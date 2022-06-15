Red Sox face the Athletics leading series 1-0

Oakland Athletics (21-42, fifth in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (33-29, fourth in the AL East) Boston; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (0-3, 5.73 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Red Sox: Josh Winckowski (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -200, Athletics +170; over/under is 9 1/2 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Oakland Athletics with a 1-0 series lead. Boston has a 33-29 record overall... READ MORE

Oakland Athletics (21-42, fifth in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (33-29, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (0-3, 5.73 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Red Sox: Josh Winckowski (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -200, Athletics +170; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Oakland Athletics with a 1-0 series lead.

Boston has a 33-29 record overall and a 14-14 record at home. Red Sox pitchers have a collective 3.57 ERA, which ranks fourth in the AL.

Oakland is 14-18 on the road and 21-42 overall. The Athletics have a 4-11 record in games decided by one run.

Wednesday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Red Sox are ahead 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads Boston with 15 home runs while slugging .609. J.D. Martinez is 10-for-35 with three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Seth Brown leads Oakland with eight home runs while slugging .423. Christian Bethancourt is 11-for-27 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 8-2, .241 batting average, 2.22 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Athletics: 1-9, .207 batting average, 6.11 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Christian Arroyo: day-to-day (illness), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (back), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Skye Bolt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

