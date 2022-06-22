Red Sox host the Tigers, aim to continue home win streak

Detroit Tigers (26-42, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (38-31, third in the AL East) Boston; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (5-4, 2.89 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (5-1, 2.28 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -156, Tigers +133; over/under is 8 1/2 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox will try to keep their three-game home win streak... READ MORE

Detroit Tigers (26-42, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (38-31, third in the AL East)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (5-4, 2.89 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (5-1, 2.28 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -156, Tigers +133; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they play the Detroit Tigers.

Boston has a 38-31 record overall and a 19-16 record in home games. The Red Sox have a 28-14 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Detroit is 26-42 overall and 9-20 in road games. The Tigers have a 5-3 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams match up Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Red Sox are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 24 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs for the Red Sox. Xander Bogaerts is 16-for-37 with four doubles over the last 10 games.

Miguel Cabrera ranks sixth on the Tigers with a .300 batting average, and has seven doubles, three home runs, 11 walks and 23 RBI. Javier Baez is 9-for-35 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .265 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Tigers: 2-8, .260 batting average, 6.14 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (back), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Harold Castro: day-to-day (calf), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Daz Cameron: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

