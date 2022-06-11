Red Sox meet the Mariners with 1-0 series lead

Boston Red Sox (31-28, fourth in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (26-32, fourth in the AL West) Seattle; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Michael Wacha (4-1, 1.99 ERA, .91 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (1-1, 3.38 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -120, Red Sox +101; over/under is 8 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Seattle Mariners. ... ... READ MORE

Boston Red Sox (31-28, fourth in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (26-32, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Michael Wacha (4-1, 1.99 ERA, .91 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (1-1, 3.38 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -120, Red Sox +101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle has a 26-32 record overall and a 12-11 record at home. Mariners hitters have a collective .389 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the AL.

Boston has a 31-28 record overall and an 18-14 record in road games. The Red Sox are 25-9 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Red Sox have a 5-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France has 11 doubles, nine home runs and 38 RBI for the Mariners. Cal Raleigh is 8-for-30 with a double, three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 23 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 31 RBI for the Red Sox. Xander Bogaerts is 9-for-34 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .248 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Red Sox: 8-2, .241 batting average, 1.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Ken Giles: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.