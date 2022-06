Residents injured as powerful storm hits southern Dutch city

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A powerful storm hit a town in the southern Netherlands Monday, tearing the roofs off at least four houses and causing an unknown number of injuries, local emergency services said. Video posted on social media showed a waterspout close to the town of Zierikzee. Veilig Zeeland, the organization that coordinates emergency response, said there was significant damage to a number of streets in Zierikzee, a historic fishing town with just... READ MORE

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A powerful storm hit a town in the southern Netherlands Monday, tearing the roofs off at least four houses and causing an unknown number of injuries, local emergency services said. Video posted on social media showed a waterspout close to the town of Zierikzee.

Veilig Zeeland, the organization that coordinates emergency response, said there was significant damage to a number of streets in Zierikzee, a historic fishing town with just over 10,000 residents about 140 kilometers (87 miles) southwest of Amsterdam.

“In addition to rooftiles flying around and knocked-down trees, the roofs have been blown off four homes,” the organization said in a statement.

Further details were not immediately available.

A storm front was crossing the Netherlands from south to north Monday, dumping heavy rain on parts of the country.

