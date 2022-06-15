Rockies host Cleveland Guardians, look to break home slide

Cleveland Guardians (30-27, second in the AL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (27-35, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Konnor Pilkington (1-0, 3.57 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (3-6, 6.17 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -112, Rockies -107; over/under is 11 1/2 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Cleveland Guardians looking to end a five-game home skid. Colorado has... READ MORE

Cleveland Guardians (30-27, second in the AL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (27-35, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Konnor Pilkington (1-0, 3.57 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (3-6, 6.17 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -112, Rockies -107; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Cleveland Guardians looking to end a five-game home skid.

Colorado has a 27-35 record overall and a 16-17 record at home. Rockies hitters have a collective .320 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Cleveland has a 30-27 record overall and a 14-17 record in road games. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.66 ERA, which ranks sixth in the AL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Joe has nine doubles, three triples and five home runs for the Rockies. Charlie Blackmon is 11-for-40 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 16 home runs while slugging .648. Andres Gimenez is 9-for-30 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .221 batting average, 3.29 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Guardians: 7-3, .263 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Tyler Kinley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ty Blach: 15-Day IL (wrist), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Guardians: Franmil Reyes: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (left glute), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.