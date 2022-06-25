Rockies play the Twins with 1-0 series lead

Colorado Rockies (31-40, fifth in the NL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (39-33, second in the AL Central) Minneapolis; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (3-3, 4.42 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Twins: Chris Archer (1-3, 3.44 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -190, Rockies +163; over/under is 9 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies face the Minnesota Twins leading the series 1-0. Minnesota is 39-33 overall and 21-17... READ MORE

Colorado Rockies (31-40, fifth in the NL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (39-33, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (3-3, 4.42 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Twins: Chris Archer (1-3, 3.44 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -190, Rockies +163; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies face the Minnesota Twins leading the series 1-0.

Minnesota is 39-33 overall and 21-17 in home games. The Twins have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.84.

Colorado is 31-40 overall and 12-21 in road games. The Rockies have the third-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .325.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has eight doubles, four home runs and 25 RBI for the Twins. Carlos Correa is 13-for-44 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 34 extra base hits (15 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs). Charlie Blackmon is 12-for-38 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .231 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by two runs

Rockies: 4-6, .286 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Twins: Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (back), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ty Blach: 15-Day IL (wrist), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

