Rothesay International Eastbourne Results

Tuesday

At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club

Eastbourne, Great Britain

Purse: $757,900

Surface: Grass

EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang, China, def. Sam Stosur, Australia, and Latisha Chan, Taiwan, 2-6, 6-1, 12-10.

