Rothesay International Eastbourne Results

Tuesday
At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club
Eastbourne, Great Britain
Purse: $757,900
Surface: Grass
EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang, China, def. Sam Stosur, Australia, and Latisha Chan, Taiwan, 2-6, 6-1, 12-10.
