Rothesay International Eastbourne Results

Thursday
At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club
Eastbourne, Great Britain
Purse: €697,405
Surface: Grass
EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Thursday from Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Maxime Cressy, United States, def. Cameron Norrie (1), Britain, 7-5, 7-5.
Taylor Fritz (3), United States, def. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-2.
Women’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Camila Giorgi (12), Italy, def. Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, 6-2, 6-1.
Men’s Doubles
Semifinals
Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Luke Saville, Australia, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (4), United States, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 10-8.
