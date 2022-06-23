Rothesay International Eastbourne Results

Thursday

Thursday

At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club

Eastbourne, Great Britain

Purse: €697,405

Surface: Grass

EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Thursday from Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Maxime Cressy, United States, def. Cameron Norrie (1), Britain, 7-5, 7-5.

Taylor Fritz (3), United States, def. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Camila Giorgi (12), Italy, def. Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, 6-2, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Luke Saville, Australia, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (4), United States, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 10-8.

