On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Rothesay International Eastbourne Results

The Associated Press
June 24, 2022 6:03 am
< a min read
      

Friday

At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club

Eastbourne, Great Britain

Purse: $757,900

Surface: Grass

EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Friday from Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, and Magda Linette, Poland, def. Serena Williams, United States, and Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, walkover.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|30 DigiMarCon Southeast 2022 - Digital...
6|30 Electromagnetic Battle Management
6|30 Government Innovation Massachusetts
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories