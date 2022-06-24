Rothesay International Eastbourne Results

Friday
At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club
Eastbourne, Great Britain
Purse: $757,900
Surface: Grass
EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Friday from Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Doubles
Semifinals
Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, and Magda Linette, Poland, def. Serena Williams, United States, and Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, walkover.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.