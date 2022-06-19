Rothesay International Eastbourne Results

Sunday
At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club
Eastbourne, Great Britain
Purse: €697,405
Surface: Grass
EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Sunday from Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Qualification
John Millman (6), Australia, def. Liam Broady, Britain, 6-4, 6-3.
Brandon Nakashima (1), United States, def. Steve Johnson (8), United States, 6-4, 6-4.
Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, def. Juncheng Shang, China, 6-4,...
READ MORE
Sunday
At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club
Eastbourne, Great Britain
Purse: €697,405
Surface: Grass
EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Sunday from Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Qualification
John Millman (6), Australia, def. Liam Broady, Britain, 6-4, 6-3.
Brandon Nakashima (1), United States, def. Steve Johnson (8), United States, 6-4, 6-4.
Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, def. Juncheng Shang, China, 6-4, 6-2.
James Duckworth (3), Australia, def. Mikael Ymer (7), Sweden, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.
Women’s Singles
Qualification
Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, def. Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6.
Lesia Tsurenko (8), Ukraine, def. Heather Watson (3), Britain, 6-2, 7-6.
Aleksandra Krunic (4), Serbia, def. Rebecca Marino (6), Canada, 6-1, 4-6, 6-2.
Women’s Singles
Round of 64
Magda Linette, Poland, def. Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, 7-6 (1), 6-1.
Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, def. Nuria Parrizas Diaz, Spain, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4.
Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, def. Panna Udvardy, Hungary, 6-3, 6-0.
Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 6-2, 6-1.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.