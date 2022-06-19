Rothesay International Eastbourne Results

Sunday

Sunday

At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club

Eastbourne, Great Britain

Purse: €697,405

Surface: Grass

EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Sunday from Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Qualification

John Millman (6), Australia, def. Liam Broady, Britain, 6-4, 6-3.

Brandon Nakashima (1), United States, def. Steve Johnson (8), United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, def. Juncheng Shang, China, 6-4, 6-2.

James Duckworth (3), Australia, def. Mikael Ymer (7), Sweden, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Qualification

Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, def. Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6.

Lesia Tsurenko (8), Ukraine, def. Heather Watson (3), Britain, 6-2, 7-6.

Aleksandra Krunic (4), Serbia, def. Rebecca Marino (6), Canada, 6-1, 4-6, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Round of 64

Magda Linette, Poland, def. Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, 7-6 (1), 6-1.

Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, def. Nuria Parrizas Diaz, Spain, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4.

Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, def. Panna Udvardy, Hungary, 6-3, 6-0.

Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 6-2, 6-1.

