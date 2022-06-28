Royals to break losing streak in matchup with the Rangers

Texas Rangers (35-37, second in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (26-46, fifth in the AL Central) Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jon Gray (3-3, 4.18 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Royals: Jonathan Heasley (1-3, 4.14 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -146, Royals +126; over/under is 9 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals look to end their three-game slide when they play the... READ MORE

Texas Rangers (35-37, second in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (26-46, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jon Gray (3-3, 4.18 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Royals: Jonathan Heasley (1-3, 4.14 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -146, Royals +126; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals look to end their three-game slide when they play the Texas Rangers.

Kansas City is 26-46 overall and 13-24 at home. The Royals have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the AL at .237.

Texas has an 18-17 record on the road and a 35-37 record overall. The Rangers have hit 91 total home runs to rank eighth in MLB play.

The teams play Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Rangers are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whit Merrifield has 16 doubles, three home runs and 32 RBI while hitting .226 for the Royals. Andrew Benintendi is 12-for-42 with a home run over the past 10 games.

Marcus Semien has 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 28 RBI for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 12-for-40 with three doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .233 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by six runs

Rangers: 6-4, .259 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (blister), Salvador Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Joel Payamps: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

