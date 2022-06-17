Ruidiaz leads the Seattle Sounders against Los Angeles FC

Los Angeles FC (9-3-2, first in the Western Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (6-6-1, seventh in the Western Conference) Seattle; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle +121, LAFC +214, Draw +251; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: Raul Ruidiaz leads the Seattle Sounders into a matchup with Los Angeles FC after scoring two goals against the Vancouver Whitecaps. The Sounders are 5-5-1 against Western Conference opponents. The Sounders are fourth in the... READ MORE

Los Angeles FC (9-3-2, first in the Western Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (6-6-1, seventh in the Western Conference)

Seattle; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle +121, LAFC +214, Draw +251; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Raul Ruidiaz leads the Seattle Sounders into a matchup with Los Angeles FC after scoring two goals against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Sounders are 5-5-1 against Western Conference opponents. The Sounders are fourth in the Western Conference allowing just 16 goals.

LAFC is 5-3-1 against Western Conference teams. LAFC has a 0-2-1 record in games it scores just one goal.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ruidiaz has scored five goals with one assist for the Sounders. Nicolas Lodeiro has three goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Carlos Vela has scored six goals and added three assists for LAFC. Diego Palacios has two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sounders: 5-4-1, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

LAFC: 6-3-1, averaging 2.0 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 7.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sounders: Joao Paulo (injured), Stefan Cleveland (injured), Yeimar Gomez Andrade (injured).

LAFC: Julian Gaines (injured), Franco Escobar (injured), Jesus Murillo (injured), Ismael Tajouri (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

