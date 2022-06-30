On Air: What's Working in Washington
Sabres re-sign goalie Craig Anderson to 1-year contract

The Associated Press
June 30, 2022 10:42 am
< a min read
      

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Goalie Craig Anderson is putting off retirement for now, returning to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday for a one-year contract.

The 41-year-old Anderson also played for Buffalo last season, going 17-12-2 and leading the team in wins despite missing a lengthy stretch with a neck injury. The Illinois native has 308 career victories, ranking fifth among American-born goalies, heading into his 20th NHL season.

Citing family and health, Anderson was uncertain about his future following the season by saying he had not determined whether he would retire or return to Buffalo.

After opening the season as the Sabres starter last year, Anderson is projected fill the backup spot behind Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who spent last season developing in the minors.

