San Diego 1, Philadelphia 0

Philadelphia
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
32
0
5
0
5
9
Schwarber lf
4
0
0
0
1
2
.215
Hoskins 1b
3
0
1
0
1
1
.249
Harper dh
4
0
0
0
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|7
|1
|2
|13
|
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.231
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.282
|Au.Nola c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Mazara rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.293
|Grisham cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|Kim 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Abrams ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.181
|Azocar cf-rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|1
|San Diego
|000
|001
|00x_1
|7
|0
a-walked for Stott in the 9th.
E_Aa.Nola (2). LOB_Philadelphia 10, San Diego 6. 2B_Profar (17), Hosmer (13). RBIs_Au.Nola (21). CS_Azocar (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 6 (Castellanos, Camargo, Schwarber 2, Harper 2); San Diego 3 (Voit, Abrams, Cronenworth). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 8; San Diego 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Stott.
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Aa.Nola, L, 4-5
|7
|
|7
|1
|1
|2
|10
|98
|2.98
|Alvarado
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|6.27
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gore
|5
|
|3
|0
|0
|4
|4
|97
|3.34
|Crismatt, W, 4-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|1.27
|García, H, 12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|2.86
|Rogers, S, 22-25
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|2.70
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:05. A_38,890 (40,209).
