San Diego 1, Philadelphia 0

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 0 5 0 5 9 Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .215 Hoskins 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .249 Harper dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .320 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .236 Bohm 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .256 Vierling cf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .238 Camargo ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .234 Stott 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .161 a-Muñoz ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .200

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 1 7 1 2 13 Profar lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .251 Cronenworth 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .246 Voit dh 4 0 0 0 0 4 .231 Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 0 0 3 .282 Au.Nola c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .241 Mazara rf 1 0 0 0 2 0 .293 Grisham cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .191 Kim 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .232 Abrams ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .181 Azocar cf-rf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .271

Philadelphia 000 000 000_0 5 1 San Diego 000 001 00x_1 7 0

a-walked for Stott in the 9th.

E_Aa.Nola (2). LOB_Philadelphia 10, San Diego 6. 2B_Profar (17), Hosmer (13). RBIs_Au.Nola (21). CS_Azocar (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 6 (Castellanos, Camargo, Schwarber 2, Harper 2); San Diego 3 (Voit, Abrams, Cronenworth). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 8; San Diego 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Stott.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Aa.Nola, L, 4-5 7 7 1 1 2 10 98 2.98 Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 6.27

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gore 5 3 0 0 4 4 97 3.34 Crismatt, W, 4-0 2 0 0 0 0 1 26 1.27 García, H, 12 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 2.86 Rogers, S, 22-25 1 2 0 0 1 1 29 2.70

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:05. A_38,890 (40,209).

