San Diego 1, Philadelphia 0

Philadelphia San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 0 5 0 Totals 29 1 7 1 Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 Profar lf 4 0 1 0 Hoskins 1b 3 0 1 0 Cronenworth 2b 4 0 0 0 Harper dh 4 0 0 0 Voit dh 4 0 0 0 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 0 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 Au.Nola c 3 0 1 1 Bohm 3b 4 0 2 0 Mazara rf 1 0 0 0 Vierling cf 3 0 2 0 Grisham cf 0 0 0 0 Camargo ss 3 0 0 0 Kim 3b 3 0 1 0 Stott 2b 3 0 0 0 Abrams ss 3 0 1 0 Muñoz ph 0 0 0 0 Azocar cf-rf 3 0 2 0

Philadelphia 000 000 000 — 0 San Diego 000 001 00x — 1

E_Aa.Nola (2). LOB_Philadelphia 10, San Diego 6. 2B_Profar (17), Hosmer (13).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Aa.Nola L,4-5 7 7 1 1 2 10 Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 3

San Diego Gore 5 3 0 0 4 4 Crismatt W,4-0 2 0 0 0 0 1 García H,12 1 0 0 0 0 3 Rogers S,22-25 1 2 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:05. A_38,890 (40,209).

