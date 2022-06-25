San Diego 1, Philadelphia 0

Philadelphia
San Diego
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
32
0
5
0
Totals
29
1
7
1
Schwarber lf
4
0
0
0
Profar lf
4
0
1
0
Hoskins 1b
3
0
1
0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|San Diego
|000
|001
|00x
|—
|1
E_Aa.Nola (2). LOB_Philadelphia 10, San Diego 6. 2B_Profar (17), Hosmer (13).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Aa.Nola L,4-5
|7
|
|7
|1
|1
|2
|10
|Alvarado
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gore
|5
|
|3
|0
|0
|4
|4
|Crismatt W,4-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|García H,12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Rogers S,22-25
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:05. A_38,890 (40,209).
