San Diego 3, Arizona 2

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|2
|4
|2
|5
|14
|
|Luplow lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.171
|Varsho rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Marte dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.264
|2-Weaver pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Walker 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|B.Kennedy 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Rojas 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|C.Kelly c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.120
|Thomas cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Hager 3b-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.189
|Perdomo ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.212
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|3
|6
|3
|6
|15
|
|Grisham cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.184
|Profar lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.243
|Cronenworth 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Voit dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.237
|1-Alcántara pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|a-Nola ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|3-Azocar pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Mazara rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.298
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.278
|Alfaro c
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.285
|Abrams ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|Kim 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.230
|Arizona
|002
|000
|000
|00_2
|4
|0
|San Diego
|001
|001
|000
|01_3
|6
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Alcántara in the 10th.
1-ran for Voit in the 8th. 2-ran for Marte in the 11th. 3-ran for Nola in the 11th.
LOB_Arizona 9, San Diego 11. 2B_C.Kelly (2), Kim (12), Alfaro (9). HR_Luplow (10), off Manaea; Hosmer (5), off Gallen. RBIs_Luplow 2 (20), Kim (26), Hosmer (30), Alfaro (17).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Hager, Luplow, C.Kelly 2); San Diego 5 (Nola 2, Profar, Cronenworth 2). RISP_Arizona 0 for 7; San Diego 1 for 11.
GIDP_Varsho.
DP_San Diego 1 (Hosmer, Abrams, Hosmer).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|3
|11
|115
|2.92
|Mantiply
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|0.34
|Ramirez
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|4.80
|Melancon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|5.79
|Nelson
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|1.66
|Poppen
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2.61
|I.Kennedy, L, 3-4
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|10
|3.55
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|3
|6
|95
|3.87
|Crismatt
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|1.35
|García
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.96
|Rogers
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|2.79
|Wilson
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|26
|3.67
|Hill, W, 2-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|5.17
Inherited runners-scored_Poppen 2-0, Hill 2-0. IBB_off I.Kennedy (Hosmer). HBP_Mantiply (Abrams), Hill (Rojas).
Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:55. A_31,528 (40,209).
