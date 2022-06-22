Trending:
San Diego 3, Arizona 2

The Associated Press
June 22, 2022 2:12 am
1 min read
      

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 2 4 2 5 14
Luplow lf 4 1 1 2 1 2 .171
Varsho rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .242
Marte dh 4 0 0 0 1 2 .264
2-Weaver pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0
Walker 1b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .203
B.Kennedy 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .188
Rojas 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .250
C.Kelly c 5 0 1 0 0 1 .120
Thomas cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .270
Hager 3b-2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .189
Perdomo ss 2 1 0 0 2 1 .212
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 3 6 3 6 15
Grisham cf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .184
Profar lf 2 0 0 0 3 1 .243
Cronenworth 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Voit dh 2 0 0 0 2 1 .237
1-Alcántara pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167
a-Nola ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .226
3-Azocar pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .247
Mazara rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .298
Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 1 1 2 .278
Alfaro c 5 0 2 1 0 2 .285
Abrams ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .180
Kim 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .230
Arizona 002 000 000 00_2 4 0
San Diego 001 001 000 01_3 6 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Alcántara in the 10th.

1-ran for Voit in the 8th. 2-ran for Marte in the 11th. 3-ran for Nola in the 11th.

LOB_Arizona 9, San Diego 11. 2B_C.Kelly (2), Kim (12), Alfaro (9). HR_Luplow (10), off Manaea; Hosmer (5), off Gallen. RBIs_Luplow 2 (20), Kim (26), Hosmer (30), Alfaro (17).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Hager, Luplow, C.Kelly 2); San Diego 5 (Nola 2, Profar, Cronenworth 2). RISP_Arizona 0 for 7; San Diego 1 for 11.

GIDP_Varsho.

DP_San Diego 1 (Hosmer, Abrams, Hosmer).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gallen 6 5 2 2 3 11 115 2.92
Mantiply 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 20 0.34
Ramirez 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 8 4.80
Melancon 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 5.79
Nelson 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 10 1.66
Poppen 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 2.61
I.Kennedy, L, 3-4 1-3 1 1 0 1 1 10 3.55
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manaea 6 4 2 2 3 6 95 3.87
Crismatt 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 1.35
García 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.96
Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 2.79
Wilson 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3 26 3.67
Hill, W, 2-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 5.17

Inherited runners-scored_Poppen 2-0, Hill 2-0. IBB_off I.Kennedy (Hosmer). HBP_Mantiply (Abrams), Hill (Rojas).

Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:55. A_31,528 (40,209).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Top Stories