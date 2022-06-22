San Diego 3, Arizona 2

Arizona San Diego ab

Arizona San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 2 4 2 Totals 36 3 6 3 Luplow lf 4 1 1 2 Grisham cf 5 0 0 0 Varsho rf 5 0 0 0 Profar lf 2 0 0 0 Marte dh 4 0 0 0 Cronenworth 2b 5 0 0 0 Weaver pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Voit dh 2 0 0 0 Walker 1b 5 0 2 0 Alcántara pr-dh 0 0 0 0 B.Kennedy 2b 2 0 0 0 Nola ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Rojas 3b 2 0 0 0 Azocar pr 0 1 0 0 C.Kelly c 5 0 1 0 Mazara rf 5 0 0 0 Thomas cf 3 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 1 Hager 3b-2b 4 0 0 0 Alfaro c 5 0 2 1 Perdomo ss 2 1 0 0 Abrams ss 3 1 1 0 Kim 3b 4 0 2 1

Arizona 002 000 000 00 — 2 San Diego 001 001 000 01 — 3

DP_Arizona 0, San Diego 1. LOB_Arizona 9, San Diego 11. 2B_C.Kelly (2), Kim (12), Alfaro (9). HR_Luplow (10), Hosmer (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Arizona Gallen 6 5 2 2 3 11 Mantiply 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Ramirez 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Melancon 1 0 0 0 0 0 Nelson 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Poppen 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 I.Kennedy L,3-4 1-3 1 1 0 1 1

San Diego Manaea 6 4 2 2 3 6 Crismatt 1 0 0 0 1 2 García 1 0 0 0 0 1 Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 2 Wilson 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3 Hill W,2-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Mantiply (Abrams), Hill (Rojas).

Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:55. A_31,528 (40,209).

