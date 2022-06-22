San Diego 3, Arizona 2

Arizona
San Diego
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
36
2
4
2
Totals
36
3
6
3
Luplow lf
4
1
1
2
Grisham cf
5
0
0
0
Varsho rf
5
0
0
0
...
|Arizona
|002
|000
|000
|00
|—
|2
|San Diego
|001
|001
|000
|01
|—
|3
DP_Arizona 0, San Diego 1. LOB_Arizona 9, San Diego 11. 2B_C.Kelly (2), Kim (12), Alfaro (9). HR_Luplow (10), Hosmer (5).
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gallen
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|3
|11
|Mantiply
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ramirez
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Melancon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nelson
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Poppen
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|I.Kennedy L,3-4
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Manaea
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|3
|6
|Crismatt
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|García
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rogers
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wilson
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Hill W,2-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Mantiply (Abrams), Hill (Rojas).
Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:55. A_31,528 (40,209).
