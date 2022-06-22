Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

San Diego 3, Arizona 2

The Associated Press
June 22, 2022 2:12 am
< a min read
      

Arizona

San Diego

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
36
2
4
2

Totals
36
3
6
3

Luplow lf
4
1
1
2

Grisham cf
5
0
0
0

Varsho rf
5
0
0
0

...

READ MORE

Arizona San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 2 4 2 Totals 36 3 6 3
Luplow lf 4 1 1 2 Grisham cf 5 0 0 0
Varsho rf 5 0 0 0 Profar lf 2 0 0 0
Marte dh 4 0 0 0 Cronenworth 2b 5 0 0 0
Weaver pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Voit dh 2 0 0 0
Walker 1b 5 0 2 0 Alcántara pr-dh 0 0 0 0
B.Kennedy 2b 2 0 0 0 Nola ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Rojas 3b 2 0 0 0 Azocar pr 0 1 0 0
C.Kelly c 5 0 1 0 Mazara rf 5 0 0 0
Thomas cf 3 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 1
Hager 3b-2b 4 0 0 0 Alfaro c 5 0 2 1
Perdomo ss 2 1 0 0 Abrams ss 3 1 1 0
Kim 3b 4 0 2 1
Arizona 002 000 000 00 2
San Diego 001 001 000 01 3

DP_Arizona 0, San Diego 1. LOB_Arizona 9, San Diego 11. 2B_C.Kelly (2), Kim (12), Alfaro (9). HR_Luplow (10), Hosmer (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Gallen 6 5 2 2 3 11
Mantiply 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Ramirez 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Melancon 1 0 0 0 0 0
Nelson 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Poppen 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
I.Kennedy L,3-4 1-3 1 1 0 1 1
San Diego
Manaea 6 4 2 2 3 6
Crismatt 1 0 0 0 1 2
García 1 0 0 0 0 1
Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 2
Wilson 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3
Hill W,2-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Mantiply (Abrams), Hill (Rojas).

Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:55. A_31,528 (40,209).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|28 Eglin AFB Tech Expo
6|28 Active ICS Cyber Defense: Colonel...
6|28 Threat Predict -Leveraging AI/ML to...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories