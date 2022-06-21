Trending:
San Diego 4, Arizona 1

The Associated Press
June 21, 2022 12:29 am
Arizona

San Diego

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
31
1
5
1

Totals
27
4
4
4

Varsho rf
4
1
2
0

Grisham cf
4
1
1
1

Thomas cf
3
0
1
0

Arizona San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 27 4 4 4
Varsho rf 4 1 2 0 Grisham cf 4 1 1 1
Thomas cf 3 0 1 0 Profar lf 3 0 0 0
Rojas 3b 4 0 1 0 Cronenworth 2b 3 1 1 1
Walker 1b 2 0 0 1 Voit dh 4 0 0 0
P.Smith dh 3 0 1 0 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0
Luplow lf 3 0 0 0 Mazara rf 3 1 1 0
B.Kennedy 2b 4 0 0 0 Azocar rf 0 0 0 0
C.Kelly c 4 0 0 0 Nola c 1 1 0 0
Perdomo ss 4 0 0 0 Abrams ss 3 0 0 0
Kim 3b 2 0 1 2
Arizona 100 000 000 1
San Diego 120 010 00x 4

LOB_Arizona 8, San Diego 4. 2B_Thomas (7), Mazara (3). HR_Cronenworth (7), Grisham (6). SB_Thomas (4), Cronenworth (1). SF_Walker (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Davies L,2-4 6 4 4 4 3 3
Nelson 1 0 0 0 1 0
Wendelken 1 0 0 0 1 0
San Diego
Darvish W,7-3 7 4 1 1 2 5
García H,11 1 1 0 0 0 0
Rogers S,21-24 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Darvish 2 (Luplow,Walker).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, John Bacon.

T_2:36. A_35,430 (40,209).

