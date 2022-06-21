San Diego 4, Arizona 1

Arizona
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|
|Totals
|27
|4
|4
|4
|
|Varsho rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Grisham cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Thomas cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Profar lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Walker 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Smith dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Luplow lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mazara rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|B.Kennedy 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Azocar rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Kelly c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nola c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Perdomo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Abrams ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kim 3b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|Arizona
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|San Diego
|120
|010
|00x
|—
|4
LOB_Arizona 8, San Diego 4. 2B_Thomas (7), Mazara (3). HR_Cronenworth (7), Grisham (6). SB_Thomas (4), Cronenworth (1). SF_Walker (1).
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Davies L,2-4
|6
|
|4
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Nelson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Wendelken
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Darvish W,7-3
|7
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|García H,11
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rogers S,21-24
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Darvish 2 (Luplow,Walker).
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, John Bacon.
T_2:36. A_35,430 (40,209).
