San Diego 4, Arizona 1

Arizona
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
31
1
5
1
2
7
Varsho rf
4
1
2
0
0
0
.248
Thomas cf
3
0
1
0
1
1
.276
Rojas 3b
4
0
1
0
|Arizona
|100
|000
|000_1
|5
|0
|San Diego
|120
|010
|00x_4
|4
|0
LOB_Arizona 8, San Diego 4. 2B_Thomas (7), Mazara (3). HR_Cronenworth (7), off Davies; Grisham (6), off Davies. RBIs_Walker (36), Cronenworth (41), Kim 2 (25), Grisham (26). SB_Thomas (4), Cronenworth (1). CS_Kim (2). SF_Walker.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Luplow 2, B.Kennedy 2); San Diego 1 (Hosmer). RISP_Arizona 0 for 7; San Diego 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Rojas, Walker, Abrams.
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies, L, 2-4
|6
|
|4
|4
|4
|3
|3
|96
|3.96
|Nelson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|1.71
|Wendelken
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|4.38
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish, W, 7-3
|7
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|104
|3.17
|García, H, 11
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.08
|Rogers, S, 21-24
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.89
HBP_Darvish 2 (Luplow,Walker).
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, John Bacon.
T_2:36. A_35,430 (40,209).
