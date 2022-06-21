San Diego 4, Arizona 1

Arizona

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 5 1 2 7 Varsho rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .248 Thomas cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .276 Rojas 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .254 Walker 1b 2 0 0 1 0 0 .199 P.Smith dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .196 Luplow lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .168 B.Kennedy 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .214 C.Kelly c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .115 Perdomo ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .215

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 27 4 4 4 5 3 Grisham cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .188 Profar lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .245 Cronenworth 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .259 Voit dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .239 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .279 Mazara rf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .327 Azocar rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .247 Nola c 1 1 0 0 2 1 .227 Abrams ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .172 Kim 3b 2 0 1 2 1 0 .225

Arizona 100 000 000_1 5 0 San Diego 120 010 00x_4 4 0

LOB_Arizona 8, San Diego 4. 2B_Thomas (7), Mazara (3). HR_Cronenworth (7), off Davies; Grisham (6), off Davies. RBIs_Walker (36), Cronenworth (41), Kim 2 (25), Grisham (26). SB_Thomas (4), Cronenworth (1). CS_Kim (2). SF_Walker.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Luplow 2, B.Kennedy 2); San Diego 1 (Hosmer). RISP_Arizona 0 for 7; San Diego 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Rojas, Walker, Abrams.

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Davies, L, 2-4 6 4 4 4 3 3 96 3.96 Nelson 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 1.71 Wendelken 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 4.38

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Darvish, W, 7-3 7 4 1 1 2 5 104 3.17 García, H, 11 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 3.08 Rogers, S, 21-24 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.89

HBP_Darvish 2 (Luplow,Walker).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, John Bacon.

T_2:36. A_35,430 (40,209).

