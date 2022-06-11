Trending:
San Diego 9, Colorado 0

The Associated Press
June 11, 2022 1:00 am
< a min read
      

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 0 5 0 2 11
Joe lf-1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262
Blackmon dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .260
Cron 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .286
Hilliard lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .170
McMahon 3b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .238
Daza cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .318
Iglesias ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .306
a-Montero ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .154
Grichuk rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .262
Díaz c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .201
Hampson 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .258
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 9 14 9 6 3
Profar lf 4 2 1 1 1 0 .252
Azocar lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .271
Cronenworth 2b 4 1 1 3 0 0 .226
Machado 3b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .332
Alcántara 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .162
Voit dh 5 1 1 1 0 1 .225
Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .289
Mazara rf 5 1 3 0 0 0 .400
Kim ss 4 0 3 1 1 1 .219
Grisham cf 4 2 1 1 1 1 .180
Nola c 3 1 2 1 1 0 .219
Colorado 000 000 000_0 5 0
San Diego 021 202 20x_9 14 0

a-struck out for Iglesias in the 9th.

LOB_Colorado 6, San Diego 11. 2B_Iglesias (13), Grisham (10), Kim 2 (9), Cronenworth (11), Voit (5). 3B_Profar (2). HR_Machado (10), off Kuhl. RBIs_Grisham (20), Nola (15), Machado (37), Cronenworth 3 (36), Voit (18), Kim (20), Profar (33).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Grichuk 2, Daza); San Diego 5 (Voit, Grisham 2, Profar 2). RISP_Colorado 0 for 2; San Diego 5 for 11.

Runners moved up_Grisham, Cronenworth. GIDP_Joe.

DP_San Diego 1 (Cronenworth, Hosmer).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kuhl, L, 4-3 4 1-3 8 5 5 5 1 96 3.70
Blach 2 2-3 5 4 4 1 1 65 6.61
Gilbreath 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 6.28
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Musgrove, W, 7-0 6 4 0 0 2 8 109 1.50
Stammen 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 3.86
Hill 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 6.08
Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 4.15

Inherited runners-scored_Blach 2-0. IBB_off Kuhl (Machado). HBP_Blach (Cronenworth). WP_Blach.

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:04. A_35,207 (40,209).

Top Stories