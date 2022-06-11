San Diego 9, Colorado 0

Colorado

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

31

0

5

0

2

11 Joe lf-1b

4

0

0

0

0

1

.262 Blackmon dh

4

0

1

0

0

2

.260 Cron 1b

3

0

1

0 READ MORE

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 0 5 0 2 11 Joe lf-1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Blackmon dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .260 Cron 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .286 Hilliard lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .170 McMahon 3b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .238 Daza cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .318 Iglesias ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .306 a-Montero ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .154 Grichuk rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Díaz c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .201 Hampson 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .258

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 9 14 9 6 3 Profar lf 4 2 1 1 1 0 .252 Azocar lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .271 Cronenworth 2b 4 1 1 3 0 0 .226 Machado 3b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .332 Alcántara 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .162 Voit dh 5 1 1 1 0 1 .225 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .289 Mazara rf 5 1 3 0 0 0 .400 Kim ss 4 0 3 1 1 1 .219 Grisham cf 4 2 1 1 1 1 .180 Nola c 3 1 2 1 1 0 .219

Colorado 000 000 000_0 5 0 San Diego 021 202 20x_9 14 0

a-struck out for Iglesias in the 9th.

LOB_Colorado 6, San Diego 11. 2B_Iglesias (13), Grisham (10), Kim 2 (9), Cronenworth (11), Voit (5). 3B_Profar (2). HR_Machado (10), off Kuhl. RBIs_Grisham (20), Nola (15), Machado (37), Cronenworth 3 (36), Voit (18), Kim (20), Profar (33).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Grichuk 2, Daza); San Diego 5 (Voit, Grisham 2, Profar 2). RISP_Colorado 0 for 2; San Diego 5 for 11.

Runners moved up_Grisham, Cronenworth. GIDP_Joe.

DP_San Diego 1 (Cronenworth, Hosmer).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kuhl, L, 4-3 4 1-3 8 5 5 5 1 96 3.70 Blach 2 2-3 5 4 4 1 1 65 6.61 Gilbreath 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 6.28

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Musgrove, W, 7-0 6 4 0 0 2 8 109 1.50 Stammen 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 3.86 Hill 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 6.08 Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 4.15

Inherited runners-scored_Blach 2-0. IBB_off Kuhl (Machado). HBP_Blach (Cronenworth). WP_Blach.

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:04. A_35,207 (40,209).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.