San Diego 9, Colorado 0

Colorado
San Diego
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
31
0
5
0
Totals
37
9
14
9
Joe lf-1b
4
0
0
0
Profar lf
4
2
1
1
Blackmon dh
4
0
1
0
...
DP_Colorado 0, San Diego 1. LOB_Colorado 6, San Diego 11. 2B_Iglesias (13), Grisham (10), Kim 2 (9), Cronenworth (11), Voit (5). 3B_Profar (2). HR_Machado (10).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kuhl L,4-3
|4
|1-3
|8
|5
|5
|5
|1
|Blach
|2
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Gilbreath
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Musgrove W,7-0
|6
|
|4
|0
|0
|2
|8
|Stammen
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hill
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wilson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Blach (Cronenworth). WP_Blach.
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:04. A_35,207 (40,209).
