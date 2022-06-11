San Diego 9, Colorado 0

Colorado San Diego ab

Colorado San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 0 5 0 Totals 37 9 14 9 Joe lf-1b 4 0 0 0 Profar lf 4 2 1 1 Blackmon dh 4 0 1 0 Azocar lf 0 0 0 0 Cron 1b 3 0 1 0 Cronenworth 2b 4 1 1 3 Hilliard lf 1 0 0 0 Machado 3b 4 1 2 1 McMahon 3b 2 0 0 0 Alcántara 3b 0 0 0 0 Daza cf 4 0 0 0 Voit dh 5 1 1 1 Iglesias ss 3 0 1 0 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 Montero ph 1 0 0 0 Mazara rf 5 1 3 0 Grichuk rf 3 0 0 0 Kim ss 4 0 3 1 Díaz c 3 0 1 0 Grisham cf 4 2 1 1 Hampson 2b 3 0 1 0 Nola c 3 1 2 1

Colorado 000 000 000 — 0 San Diego 021 202 20x — 9

DP_Colorado 0, San Diego 1. LOB_Colorado 6, San Diego 11. 2B_Iglesias (13), Grisham (10), Kim 2 (9), Cronenworth (11), Voit (5). 3B_Profar (2). HR_Machado (10).

IP H R ER BB SO

Colorado Kuhl L,4-3 4 1-3 8 5 5 5 1 Blach 2 2-3 5 4 4 1 1 Gilbreath 1 1 0 0 0 1

San Diego Musgrove W,7-0 6 4 0 0 2 8 Stammen 1 1 0 0 0 0 Hill 1 0 0 0 0 1 Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Blach (Cronenworth). WP_Blach.

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:04. A_35,207 (40,209).

