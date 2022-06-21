San Francisco 12, Atlanta 10

San Francisco Atlanta ab

San Francisco Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 12 14 12 Totals 39 10 12 10 González rf-lf 3 0 0 1 Acuña Jr. rf 5 2 3 2 Ystrzemski cf-rf 4 1 1 2 Swanson ss 5 2 2 0 Longoria 3b 4 1 1 0 Riley 3b 4 1 1 0 Pederson lf 4 1 1 1 Olson 1b 5 2 2 6 Slater pr-cf 0 1 0 0 d’Arnaud c 5 1 1 0 Belt 1b 5 1 2 0 Ozuna dh 5 1 1 2 Estrada 2b-ss 5 1 2 1 Duvall lf 3 0 0 0 La Stella dh 4 2 1 0 Arcia 2b 4 0 1 0 Crawford ss 1 1 1 1 Harris II cf 3 1 1 0 Flores 2b 3 1 2 2 Wynns c 4 2 3 4

San Francisco 040 202 103 — 12 Atlanta 023 200 102 — 10

E_Estrada (6), Riley (7). DP_San Francisco 1, Atlanta 0. LOB_San Francisco 5, Atlanta 5. 2B_Wynns (2), Yastrzemski (16). HR_Wynns (1), Pederson (15), Ozuna (13), Olson 2 (10), Acuña Jr. (7). SF_Crawford (1), González (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Francisco DeSclafani 3 6 5 5 1 3 Littell 1 1 2 2 0 0 Rogers W,1-3 2 0 0 0 0 1 Brebbia H,6 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 McGee H,4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Leone H,9 1 2 0 0 0 1 Doval 1 2 2 2 0 1

Atlanta Strider 3 2-3 6 6 6 1 4 Lee 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 O’Day L,1-1 0 2 2 2 1 0 McHugh BS,0-3 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 4 Stephens 2 3 3 3 2 2

O’Day pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Strider (La Stella), Littell (Harris II).

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_3:28. A_35,384 (41,084).

