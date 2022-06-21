Trending:
San Francisco 12, Atlanta 10

The Associated Press
June 21, 2022 11:05 pm
San Francisco Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 12 14 12 Totals 39 10 12 10
González rf-lf 3 0 0 1 Acuña Jr. rf 5 2 3 2
Ystrzemski cf-rf 4 1 1 2 Swanson ss 5 2 2 0
Longoria 3b 4 1 1 0 Riley 3b 4 1 1 0
Pederson lf 4 1 1 1 Olson 1b 5 2 2 6
Slater pr-cf 0 1 0 0 d’Arnaud c 5 1 1 0
Belt 1b 5 1 2 0 Ozuna dh 5 1 1 2
Estrada 2b-ss 5 1 2 1 Duvall lf 3 0 0 0
La Stella dh 4 2 1 0 Arcia 2b 4 0 1 0
Crawford ss 1 1 1 1 Harris II cf 3 1 1 0
Flores 2b 3 1 2 2
Wynns c 4 2 3 4
San Francisco 040 202 103 12
Atlanta 023 200 102 10

E_Estrada (6), Riley (7). DP_San Francisco 1, Atlanta 0. LOB_San Francisco 5, Atlanta 5. 2B_Wynns (2), Yastrzemski (16). HR_Wynns (1), Pederson (15), Ozuna (13), Olson 2 (10), Acuña Jr. (7). SF_Crawford (1), González (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
DeSclafani 3 6 5 5 1 3
Littell 1 1 2 2 0 0
Rogers W,1-3 2 0 0 0 0 1
Brebbia H,6 2-3 1 1 1 1 0
McGee H,4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Leone H,9 1 2 0 0 0 1
Doval 1 2 2 2 0 1
Atlanta
Strider 3 2-3 6 6 6 1 4
Lee 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
O’Day L,1-1 0 2 2 2 1 0
McHugh BS,0-3 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 4
Stephens 2 3 3 3 2 2

O’Day pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Strider (La Stella), Littell (Harris II).

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_3:28. A_35,384 (41,084).

Top Stories