San Francisco 2, Colorado 1

Colorado

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

35

1

6

1

0

8 Joe lf

4

0

2

0

0

0

.272 Blackmon rf

4

0

2

1

0

1

.251 Cron 1b

4

0

0

0 READ MORE

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 1 6 1 0 8 Joe lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .272 Blackmon rf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .251 Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .286 Rodgers 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .260 Iglesias ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .305 Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .266 McMahon 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Montero dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Díaz c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .199

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 2 7 1 3 8 González rf 3 0 1 0 2 0 .322 Yastrzemski cf 4 0 3 0 0 1 .288 Flores 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .261 Pederson lf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .262 Ruf 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .218 La Stella dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .217 Estrada 2b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .273 Walton ss 4 1 0 0 0 0 .188 Casali c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .235 a-Crawford ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .219

Colorado 001 000 000 0_1 6 1 San Francisco 000 100 000 1_2 7 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-popped out for Casali in the 10th.

E_Blackmon (3). LOB_Colorado 5, San Francisco 8. 2B_Blackmon (8), Yastrzemski (13), Ruf (6). RBIs_Blackmon (30), Estrada (23). SB_González (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Cron, Montero, Rodgers); San Francisco 2 (Pederson 2). RISP_Colorado 1 for 7; San Francisco 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_La Stella. LIDP_Flores. GIDP_Grichuk.

DP_Colorado 1 (Blackmon, Díaz, Blackmon); San Francisco 1 (Walton, Estrada, Ruf).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Senzatela 6 6 1 1 1 6 101 4.83 Colomé 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.66 Kinley 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 0.75 Bard 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 2.31 Estévez, L, 1-3 1-3 1 1 0 0 0 7 5.82

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wood 7 5 1 1 0 5 101 4.23 Leone 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 2.70 Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 5.55 Doval, W, 1-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.04

WP_Kinley.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Alex MacKay.

T_2:49. A_21,535 (41,915).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.