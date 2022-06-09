Trending:
San Francisco 2, Colorado 1

The Associated Press
June 9, 2022 12:51 am
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 1 6 1 0 8
Joe lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .272
Blackmon rf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .251
Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .286
Rodgers 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .260
Iglesias ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .305
Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .266
McMahon 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Montero dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Díaz c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .199
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 2 7 1 3 8
González rf 3 0 1 0 2 0 .322
Yastrzemski cf 4 0 3 0 0 1 .288
Flores 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Pederson lf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .262
Ruf 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .218
La Stella dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .217
Estrada 2b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .273
Walton ss 4 1 0 0 0 0 .188
Casali c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .235
a-Crawford ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .219
Colorado 001 000 000 0_1 6 1
San Francisco 000 100 000 1_2 7 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-popped out for Casali in the 10th.

E_Blackmon (3). LOB_Colorado 5, San Francisco 8. 2B_Blackmon (8), Yastrzemski (13), Ruf (6). RBIs_Blackmon (30), Estrada (23). SB_González (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Cron, Montero, Rodgers); San Francisco 2 (Pederson 2). RISP_Colorado 1 for 7; San Francisco 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_La Stella. LIDP_Flores. GIDP_Grichuk.

DP_Colorado 1 (Blackmon, Díaz, Blackmon); San Francisco 1 (Walton, Estrada, Ruf).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Senzatela 6 6 1 1 1 6 101 4.83
Colomé 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.66
Kinley 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 0.75
Bard 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 2.31
Estévez, L, 1-3 1-3 1 1 0 0 0 7 5.82
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wood 7 5 1 1 0 5 101 4.23
Leone 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 2.70
Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 5.55
Doval, W, 1-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.04

WP_Kinley.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Alex MacKay.

T_2:49. A_21,535 (41,915).

