San Francisco 2, Colorado 1

Colorado
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
35
1
6
1
0
8
Joe lf
4
0
2
0
0
0
.272
Blackmon rf
4
0
2
1
0
1
.251
Cron 1b
4
0
0
0
|Colorado
|001
|000
|000
|0_1
|6
|1
|San Francisco
|000
|100
|000
|1_2
|7
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-popped out for Casali in the 10th.
E_Blackmon (3). LOB_Colorado 5, San Francisco 8. 2B_Blackmon (8), Yastrzemski (13), Ruf (6). RBIs_Blackmon (30), Estrada (23). SB_González (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Cron, Montero, Rodgers); San Francisco 2 (Pederson 2). RISP_Colorado 1 for 7; San Francisco 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_La Stella. LIDP_Flores. GIDP_Grichuk.
DP_Colorado 1 (Blackmon, Díaz, Blackmon); San Francisco 1 (Walton, Estrada, Ruf).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senzatela
|6
|
|6
|1
|1
|1
|6
|101
|4.83
|Colomé
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.66
|Kinley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|0.75
|Bard
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|2.31
|Estévez, L, 1-3
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|5.82
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wood
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|5
|101
|4.23
|Leone
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.70
|Rogers
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|5.55
|Doval, W, 1-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.04
WP_Kinley.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Alex MacKay.
T_2:49. A_21,535 (41,915).
