San Francisco 4, Detroit 3

Detroit San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 3 10 3 Totals 31 4 7 4 Grossman lf 4 1 1 0 Slater cf 4 0 0 0 Báez ss 5 0 1 0 Flores 2b 2 1 0 0 Cabrera dh 4 0 2 1 Pederson lf 3 1 1 0 Greene cf 3 1 2 0 Ruf 1b 3 1 0 0 Torkelson 1b 3 0 0 0 Longoria 3b 3 1 2 2 W.Castro rf 4 1 2 1 Yastrzemski rf 4 0 1 2 Candelario 3b 3 0 2 1 Mercedes dh 2 0 1 0 Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 La Stella ph-dh 2 0 1 0 Barnhart c 2 0 0 0 Estrada ss 4 0 0 0 H.Castro ph 1 0 0 0 Wynns c 4 0 1 0 Haase c 1 0 0 0

Detroit 000 001 110 — 3 San Francisco 200 020 00x — 4

DP_Detroit 0, San Francisco 2. LOB_Detroit 8, San Francisco 8. 2B_Greene (1), Grossman (8), W.Castro (9), Candelario (7), Pederson (7).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit Skubal L,5-6 4 2-3 4 3 3 4 5 Peralta 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 2 Chafin 1 0 0 0 1 1 Jiménez 1 0 0 0 0 1

San Francisco Rodón W,7-4 6 7 1 1 0 4 Brebbia H,8 1 2 1 1 0 1 Leone H,10 2-3 1 1 1 3 1 Doval S,12-14 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2

WP_Peralta, Rodón.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:16. A_28,004 (41,915).

