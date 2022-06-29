San Francisco 4, Detroit 3

Detroit
San Francisco
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
34
3
10
3
Totals
31
4
7
4
Grossman lf
4
1
1
0
Slater cf
4
0
0
0
Báez ss
5
0
1
0
...
DP_Detroit 0, San Francisco 2. LOB_Detroit 8, San Francisco 8. 2B_Greene (1), Grossman (8), W.Castro (9), Candelario (7), Pederson (7).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Skubal L,5-6
|4
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|4
|5
|Peralta
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Chafin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Jiménez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodón W,7-4
|6
|
|7
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Brebbia H,8
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Leone H,10
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Doval S,12-14
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
WP_Peralta, Rodón.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_3:16. A_28,004 (41,915).
