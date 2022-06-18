San Francisco 7, Pittsburgh 5

San Francisco

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

36

7

10

7

9

8 Slater cf

2

1

1

1

1

1

.241 b-Yastrzemski ph-cf

2

0

0

1

0

0

.267 Flores 1b

5

1

2

... READ MORE

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 7 10 7 9 8 Slater cf 2 1 1 1 1 1 .241 b-Yastrzemski ph-cf 2 0 0 1 0 0 .267 Flores 1b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .243 Ruf rf 3 0 1 1 0 2 .221 c-Pederson ph-lf 1 1 0 0 1 1 .267 Longoria 3b 2 0 0 0 3 0 .209 González lf-rf 5 1 2 1 0 2 .306 Estrada 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .263 Wynns dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .263 a-Belt ph-dh 1 1 0 0 2 0 .241 Crawford ss 5 0 2 2 0 0 .223 Casali c 3 1 1 0 2 1 .237

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 5 8 5 5 11 Hayes 3b 5 2 2 0 0 3 .275 Reynolds cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .248 Chavis dh 2 1 1 0 1 0 .260 d-Vogelbach ph-dh 2 1 1 1 0 1 .215 Castillo 2b-1b 3 1 1 4 0 1 .195 Suwinski lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .214 Chang 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .161 e-Park ph-2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .227 Mitchell rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Peguero ss 3 0 1 0 1 2 .333 Heineman c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .115

San Francisco 101 012 101_7 10 0 Pittsburgh 103 000 010_5 8 0

a-walked for Wynns in the 6th. b-sacrificed for Slater in the 6th. c-walked for Ruf in the 7th. d-homered for Chavis in the 8th. e-singled for Chang in the 8th.

LOB_San Francisco 12, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_González (12), Crawford (8), Hayes (15). HR_Flores (8), off Quintana; Slater (4), off Quintana; Castillo (4), off Wood; Vogelbach (8), off Leone. RBIs_Flores (35), Ruf (23), Slater (14), Crawford 2 (29), Yastrzemski (23), González (23), Castillo 4 (15), Vogelbach (18). SB_González 2 (7), Hayes (8). SF_Yastrzemski, Castillo.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 8 (Yastrzemski 2, Estrada 2, Flores, Crawford 3); Pittsburgh 2 (Heineman 2). RISP_San Francisco 4 for 14; Pittsburgh 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Wynns, Reynolds. GIDP_Heineman.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Estrada, Flores).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wood, W, 5-5 5 1-3 6 4 4 2 4 95 4.32 Brebbia, H, 5 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 10 2.89 Rogers, H, 10 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 5.04 Leone, H, 8 2-3 2 1 1 2 1 23 2.55 McGee, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 10 5.60 Doval, S, 11-13 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.45

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quintana 5 1-3 5 3 3 2 5 95 3.66 Crowe, L, 3-4, BS, 2-5 2-3 2 2 2 2 0 23 2.56 Stratton 1-3 1 1 1 2 0 22 5.96 Banda 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 24 6.61 Hembree 1 1 1 1 3 1 30 7.63

Inherited runners-scored_McGee 3-0, Banda 2-0. IBB_off Hembree (Belt). WP_Hembree. PB_Casali (1).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:53. A_26,041 (38,747).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.