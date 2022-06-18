San Francisco 7, Pittsburgh 5

San Francisco
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
36
7
10
7
9
8
Slater cf
2
1
1
1
1
1
.241
b-Yastrzemski ph-cf
2
0
0
1
0
0
.267
Flores 1b
5
1
2
a-walked for Wynns in the 6th. b-sacrificed for Slater in the 6th. c-walked for Ruf in the 7th. d-homered for Chavis in the 8th. e-singled for Chang in the 8th.
LOB_San Francisco 12, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_González (12), Crawford (8), Hayes (15). HR_Flores (8), off Quintana; Slater (4), off Quintana; Castillo (4), off Wood; Vogelbach (8), off Leone. RBIs_Flores (35), Ruf (23), Slater (14), Crawford 2 (29), Yastrzemski (23), González (23), Castillo 4 (15), Vogelbach (18). SB_González 2 (7), Hayes (8). SF_Yastrzemski, Castillo.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 8 (Yastrzemski 2, Estrada 2, Flores, Crawford 3); Pittsburgh 2 (Heineman 2). RISP_San Francisco 4 for 14; Pittsburgh 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Wynns, Reynolds. GIDP_Heineman.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Estrada, Flores).
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wood, W, 5-5
|5
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|4
|95
|4.32
|Brebbia, H, 5
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|2.89
|Rogers, H, 10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|5.04
|Leone, H, 8
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|23
|2.55
|McGee, H, 3
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|5.60
|Doval, S, 11-13
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.45
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana
|5
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|5
|95
|3.66
|Crowe, L, 3-4, BS, 2-5
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|23
|2.56
|Stratton
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|22
|5.96
|Banda
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|6.61
|Hembree
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|30
|7.63
Inherited runners-scored_McGee 3-0, Banda 2-0. IBB_off Hembree (Belt). WP_Hembree. PB_Casali (1).
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_3:53. A_26,041 (38,747).
