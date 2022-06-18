San Francisco 7, Pittsburgh 5

San Francisco
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|7
|10
|7
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|
|Slater cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hayes 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Ystrzemski ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flores 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Chavis dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ruf rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Vogelbach ph-dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Pederson ph-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Castillo 2b-1b
|3
|1
|1
|4
|
|Longoria 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suwinski lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|González lf-rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Chang 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Estrada 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Park ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wynns dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mitchell rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Belt ph-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Peguero ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|5
|0
|2
|2
|
|Heineman c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Casali c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|101
|012
|101
|—
|7
|Pittsburgh
|103
|000
|010
|—
|5
DP_San Francisco 1, Pittsburgh 0. LOB_San Francisco 12, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_González (12), Crawford (8), Hayes (15). HR_Flores (8), Slater (4), Castillo (4), Vogelbach (8). SB_González 2 (7), Hayes (8). SF_Yastrzemski (4), Castillo (3).
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wood W,5-5
|5
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|4
|Brebbia H,5
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rogers H,10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Leone H,8
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|McGee H,3
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Doval S,11-13
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Quintana
|5
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|5
|Crowe L,3-4 BS,2-5
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Stratton
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Banda
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hembree
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
WP_Hembree.
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_3:53. A_26,041 (38,747).
