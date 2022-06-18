San Francisco 7, Pittsburgh 5

San Francisco Pittsburgh ab

San Francisco Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 7 10 7 Totals 33 5 8 5 Slater cf 2 1 1 1 Hayes 3b 5 2 2 0 Ystrzemski ph-cf 2 0 0 1 Reynolds cf 4 0 0 0 Flores 1b 5 1 2 1 Chavis dh 2 1 1 0 Ruf rf 3 0 1 1 Vogelbach ph-dh 2 1 1 1 Pederson ph-lf 1 1 0 0 Castillo 2b-1b 3 1 1 4 Longoria 3b 2 0 0 0 Suwinski lf 3 0 1 0 González lf-rf 5 1 2 1 Chang 1b 3 0 0 0 Estrada 2b 5 1 1 0 Park ph-2b 1 0 1 0 Wynns dh 2 0 0 0 Mitchell rf 4 0 0 0 Belt ph-dh 1 1 0 0 Peguero ss 3 0 1 0 Crawford ss 5 0 2 2 Heineman c 3 0 0 0 Casali c 3 1 1 0

San Francisco 101 012 101 — 7 Pittsburgh 103 000 010 — 5

DP_San Francisco 1, Pittsburgh 0. LOB_San Francisco 12, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_González (12), Crawford (8), Hayes (15). HR_Flores (8), Slater (4), Castillo (4), Vogelbach (8). SB_González 2 (7), Hayes (8). SF_Yastrzemski (4), Castillo (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Francisco Wood W,5-5 5 1-3 6 4 4 2 4 Brebbia H,5 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Rogers H,10 1 0 0 0 1 2 Leone H,8 2-3 2 1 1 2 1 McGee H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Doval S,11-13 1 0 0 0 0 2

Pittsburgh Quintana 5 1-3 5 3 3 2 5 Crowe L,3-4 BS,2-5 2-3 2 2 2 2 0 Stratton 1-3 1 1 1 2 0 Banda 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Hembree 1 1 1 1 3 1

WP_Hembree.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:53. A_26,041 (38,747).

