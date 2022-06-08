On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Scioscia, Rollins to manage at All-Star Futures Game

The Associated Press
June 8, 2022 10:34 am
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Dodgers catcher Mike Scioscia will manage the National League team of prospects and retired shortstop Jimmy Rollins will lead the American League group at the All-Star Futures Game in Los Angeles on July 17.

Scioscia, 63, played for the Dodgers from 1980-92 and won World Series titles in 1981 and 1988. He managed the Angels from 2000-18, winning a championship in 2002, and managed the U.S. team that lost the...

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Dodgers catcher Mike Scioscia will manage the National League team of prospects and retired shortstop Jimmy Rollins will lead the American League group at the All-Star Futures Game in Los Angeles on July 17.

Scioscia, 63, played for the Dodgers from 1980-92 and won World Series titles in 1981 and 1988. He managed the Angels from 2000-18, winning a championship in 2002, and managed the U.S. team that lost the gold medal game to host Japan at last year’s Olympics.

Rollins, 43, was a three-time All-Star during a 17-season career that ended in 2016. He spent 15 major league seasons with Philadelphia before moving to the Dodgers in 2015 and the Chicago White Sox in his final season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|14 Fort Sam Houston IT and Medical Tech...
6|14 Lunch & Learn: Zero Cost Migrations...
6|14 An Automated Corporate View of...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories