Search continues after shooting death of Mississippi officer

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — Authorities searched Friday for a man suspected of killing a Mississippi police officer who was responding to a call about domestic violence. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said Dante Marquez Bender, 31, was last seen Thursday afternoon in Meridian, where Officer Kennis Croom was fatally wounded while on duty. A woman also was shot to death, but officials didn’t immediately release her name or details of her death. Authorities said Bender might... READ MORE

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — Authorities searched Friday for a man suspected of killing a Mississippi police officer who was responding to a call about domestic violence.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said Dante Marquez Bender, 31, was last seen Thursday afternoon in Meridian, where Officer Kennis Croom was fatally wounded while on duty. A woman also was shot to death, but officials didn’t immediately release her name or details of her death.

Authorities said Bender might be headed toward Newton County, Mississippi, in a black Nissan Armada.

Originally from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Croom is part of a family connected to University of Alabama football that includes an uncle, Sylvester Croom, who was an assistant coach at Alabama and in the NFL and head coach at Mississippi State University.

Kennis Croom, 30, worked with the Jackson Police Department previously and was honored by Tuscaloosa police in a statement shared on social media.

“Officer Croom served his community with bravery and selflessness. His sacrifice will not be forgotten,” Tuscaloosa police said.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.