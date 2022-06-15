Seattle 5, Minnesota 0

Minnesota

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 0 4 0 2 9 Arraez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .354 Buxton dh 2 0 0 0 2 1 .233 Correa ss 4 0 2 0 0 2 .307 Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .243 Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Larnach lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Miranda 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .221 Jeffers c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .170 Celestino cf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .333

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 5 6 5 3 6 Frazier 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .230 France 1b 4 1 1 2 0 3 .322 Rodríguez cf 2 1 1 0 2 1 .263 Suárez 3b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .231 Toro dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .169 Raleigh c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .175 Trammell rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Moore ss 2 2 1 0 1 1 .215 Haggerty lf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .273

Minnesota 000 000 000_0 4 0 Seattle 000 220 10x_5 6 0

LOB_Minnesota 5, Seattle 4. 2B_Rodríguez (10), Haggerty (1). HR_Suárez (12), off Ryan; France (10), off Ryan. RBIs_Suárez 2 (34), France 2 (41), Haggerty (1). SB_Moore 2 (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Urshela 2, Kepler); Seattle 1 (Rodríguez). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 5; Seattle 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Kepler. GIDP_Kepler.

DP_Seattle 1 (Frazier, Moore, France).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ryan, L, 5-3 4 2-3 5 4 4 1 3 74 2.81 Megill 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 14 2.08 Moran 2 1 1 1 1 2 34 1.74

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gilbert, W, 7-2 6 4 0 0 1 6 90 2.22 Swanson 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.12 Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 5.09 Festa 1 0 0 0 1 1 21 4.58

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:36. A_13,019 (47,929).

