Seattle 5, Minnesota 0

Minnesota
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
30
0
4
0
2
9
Arraez 2b
4
0
0
0
0
0
.354
Buxton dh
2
0
0
0
2
1
.233
Correa ss
4
0
2
0
LOB_Minnesota 5, Seattle 4. 2B_Rodríguez (10), Haggerty (1). HR_Suárez (12), off Ryan; France (10), off Ryan. RBIs_Suárez 2 (34), France 2 (41), Haggerty (1). SB_Moore 2 (8).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Urshela 2, Kepler); Seattle 1 (Rodríguez). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 5; Seattle 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Kepler. GIDP_Kepler.
DP_Seattle 1 (Frazier, Moore, France).
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryan, L, 5-3
|4
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|3
|74
|2.81
|Megill
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|2.08
|Moran
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|34
|1.74
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gilbert, W, 7-2
|6
|
|4
|0
|0
|1
|6
|90
|2.22
|Swanson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.12
|Castillo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|5.09
|Festa
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|4.58
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_2:36. A_13,019 (47,929).
