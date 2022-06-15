Trending:
Seattle 5, Minnesota 0

The Associated Press
June 15, 2022 1:04 am
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 0 4 0 2 9
Arraez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .354
Buxton dh 2 0 0 0 2 1 .233
Correa ss 4 0 2 0 0 2 .307
Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .243
Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262
Larnach lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Miranda 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .221
Jeffers c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .170
Celestino cf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .333
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 5 6 5 3 6
Frazier 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .230
France 1b 4 1 1 2 0 3 .322
Rodríguez cf 2 1 1 0 2 1 .263
Suárez 3b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .231
Toro dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .169
Raleigh c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .175
Trammell rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Moore ss 2 2 1 0 1 1 .215
Haggerty lf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .273
Minnesota 000 000 000_0 4 0
Seattle 000 220 10x_5 6 0

LOB_Minnesota 5, Seattle 4. 2B_Rodríguez (10), Haggerty (1). HR_Suárez (12), off Ryan; France (10), off Ryan. RBIs_Suárez 2 (34), France 2 (41), Haggerty (1). SB_Moore 2 (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Urshela 2, Kepler); Seattle 1 (Rodríguez). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 5; Seattle 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Kepler. GIDP_Kepler.

DP_Seattle 1 (Frazier, Moore, France).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ryan, L, 5-3 4 2-3 5 4 4 1 3 74 2.81
Megill 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 14 2.08
Moran 2 1 1 1 1 2 34 1.74
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gilbert, W, 7-2 6 4 0 0 1 6 90 2.22
Swanson 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.12
Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 5.09
Festa 1 0 0 0 1 1 21 4.58

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:36. A_13,019 (47,929).

