Seattle 7, Baltimore 6

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|7
|12
|6
|5
|8
|
|Winker lf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.220
|France 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.347
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.297
|Suárez dh
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.220
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.249
|Toro 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.186
|Trammell rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.364
|a-Moore ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.160
|b-Ford ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Haggerty rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Torrens c
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|2
|.222
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|6
|8
|6
|2
|8
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.245
|Mancini dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Santander rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|1-McKenna pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Hays lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.302
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.264
|Rutschman c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.163
|Urías 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|Odor 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Owings ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.107
|c-Mateo ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Seattle
|002
|004
|000
|1_7
|12
|0
|Baltimore
|201
|003
|000
|0_6
|8
|2
a-walked for Trammell in the 6th. b-grounded out for Moore in the 8th. c-struck out for Owings in the 8th.
1-ran for Santander in the 10th.
E_Rutschman (2), Tate (1). LOB_Seattle 10, Baltimore 7. 2B_Winker 2 (9), Rodríguez (9), Trammell (5), Mancini (8), Mountcastle (5), Mullins 2 (12), Urías (10). 3B_Toro (1). RBIs_Winker (19), Suárez (25), Frazier (18), Torrens 2 (8), Toro (14), Hays 2 (25), Mountcastle (22), Urías (17), Mullins 2 (19). SB_Rodríguez (15), Haggerty (1). CS_Trammell (1). SF_Frazier.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 7 (France, Suárez, Crawford, Winker 2, Rodríguez 2); Baltimore 5 (Hays, Rutschman 3, Mancini). RISP_Seattle 6 for 16; Baltimore 5 for 17.
Runners moved up_Frazier, Mancini, Owings.
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flexen
|5
|
|6
|3
|3
|1
|3
|76
|4.55
|Festa, H, 3
|
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|17
|5.51
|Sewald, BS, 2-4
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|2.45
|Muñoz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|4.96
|Castillo, W, 2-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|26
|6.50
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles
|5
|
|9
|5
|4
|2
|3
|83
|4.50
|Pérez
|
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|11
|1.08
|Krehbiel
|0
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|2.74
|Baker
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|5.48
|Tate
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|1.69
|López, L, 3-3
|2
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|26
|1.05
Krehbiel pitched to 2 batters in the 6th
Inherited runners-scored_Sewald 2-2, Pérez 2-1, Krehbiel 3-2, Baker 3-0, López 1-0. HBP_Festa 2 (Rutschman,Odor), López (Haggerty). WP_Flexen, Lyles.
Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_4:00. A_8,817 (45,971).
