Seattle 7, Baltimore 6

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 7 12 6 5 8 Winker lf 5 0 3 1 1 0 .220 France 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .347 Rodríguez cf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .272 Crawford ss 4 1 1 0 1 1 .297 Suárez dh 5 2 1 1 0 2 .220 Frazier 2b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .249 Toro 3b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .186 Trammell rf 1 1 1 0 1 0 .364 a-Moore ph-rf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .160 b-Ford ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .179 Haggerty rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Torrens c 5 1 3 2 0 2 .222

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 6 8 6 2 8 Mullins cf 4 1 2 2 1 0 .245 Mancini dh 5 1 1 0 0 1 .305 Santander rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .231 1-McKenna pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Hays lf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .302 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 1 1 1 1 .264 Rutschman c 4 1 0 0 0 1 .163 Urías 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .233 Odor 2b 3 1 0 0 0 1 .219 Owings ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .107 c-Mateo ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .218

Seattle 002 004 000 1_7 12 0 Baltimore 201 003 000 0_6 8 2

a-walked for Trammell in the 6th. b-grounded out for Moore in the 8th. c-struck out for Owings in the 8th.

1-ran for Santander in the 10th.

E_Rutschman (2), Tate (1). LOB_Seattle 10, Baltimore 7. 2B_Winker 2 (9), Rodríguez (9), Trammell (5), Mancini (8), Mountcastle (5), Mullins 2 (12), Urías (10). 3B_Toro (1). RBIs_Winker (19), Suárez (25), Frazier (18), Torrens 2 (8), Toro (14), Hays 2 (25), Mountcastle (22), Urías (17), Mullins 2 (19). SB_Rodríguez (15), Haggerty (1). CS_Trammell (1). SF_Frazier.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 7 (France, Suárez, Crawford, Winker 2, Rodríguez 2); Baltimore 5 (Hays, Rutschman 3, Mancini). RISP_Seattle 6 for 16; Baltimore 5 for 17.

Runners moved up_Frazier, Mancini, Owings.

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Flexen 5 6 3 3 1 3 76 4.55 Festa, H, 3 1-3 1 3 3 0 0 17 5.51 Sewald, BS, 2-4 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 30 2.45 Muñoz 1 0 0 0 0 1 19 4.96 Castillo, W, 2-0 2 0 0 0 0 3 26 6.50

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lyles 5 9 5 4 2 3 83 4.50 Pérez 1-3 0 1 1 2 0 11 1.08 Krehbiel 0 1 0 0 1 0 8 2.74 Baker 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 5.48 Tate 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 27 1.69 López, L, 3-3 2 1-3 1 1 0 0 2 26 1.05

Krehbiel pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored_Sewald 2-2, Pérez 2-1, Krehbiel 3-2, Baker 3-0, López 1-0. HBP_Festa 2 (Rutschman,Odor), López (Haggerty). WP_Flexen, Lyles.

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_4:00. A_8,817 (45,971).

