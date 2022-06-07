Seattle 7, Houston 4

Seattle Houston ab

Seattle Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 7 7 7 Totals 35 4 10 4 Winker lf 4 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 5 1 3 2 France 1b 4 1 0 0 Brantley dh 5 0 3 0 Rodríguez cf 5 2 2 2 Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 Crawford ss 4 0 1 1 Alvarez lf 4 0 0 0 Suárez 3b 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 Frazier 2b-rf 4 2 1 0 Tucker rf 4 1 3 1 Trammell dh 3 0 0 0 Peña ss 3 0 0 0 Moore rf 2 1 0 0 McCormick cf 4 1 1 1 Toro ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Maldonado c 3 1 0 0 Raleigh c 4 1 2 4 Castro ph-c 1 0 0 0

Seattle 130 100 002 — 7 Houston 130 000 000 — 4

E_Crawford (7). DP_Seattle 1, Houston 0. LOB_Seattle 8, Houston 9. 2B_Crawford (11), Frazier (12), Brantley (11). HR_Raleigh (6), Rodríguez (7), Altuve (11), Tucker (10), McCormick (6). SB_Gurriel (3), Tucker (10).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle Ray W,5-6 5 8 4 3 3 3 Murfee H,1 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Borucki H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Romo H,4 1 1 0 0 1 3 Castillo S,3-3 1 0 0 0 1 0

Houston Javier L,3-3 3 2-3 6 5 5 1 4 Martinez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 Mushinski 1 0 0 0 2 1 Stanek 1 0 0 0 0 2 Maton 1 0 0 0 0 1 Neris 2-3 1 2 2 1 0 Abreu 1-3 0 0 0 1 0

Mushinski pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP_Javier (Moore), Neris (France). WP_Javier, Neris.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:46. A_27,521 (41,168).

