Seattle 7, Houston 4

Seattle
Houston
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
35
7
7
7
Totals
35
4
10
4
Winker lf
4
0
1
0
Altuve 2b
5
1
3
2
France 1b
4
1
0
0
Brantley...
READ MORE
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|7
|7
|7
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|10
|4
|
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|
|France 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Brantley dh
|5
|0
|3
|0
|
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Alvarez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frazier 2b-rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Trammell dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peña ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moore rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|McCormick cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Toro ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Raleigh c
|4
|1
|2
|4
|
|Castro ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Seattle
|130
|100
|002
|—
|7
|Houston
|130
|000
|000
|—
|4
E_Crawford (7). DP_Seattle 1, Houston 0. LOB_Seattle 8, Houston 9. 2B_Crawford (11), Frazier (12), Brantley (11). HR_Raleigh (6), Rodríguez (7), Altuve (11), Tucker (10), McCormick (6). SB_Gurriel (3), Tucker (10).
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ray W,5-6
|5
|
|8
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Murfee H,1
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Borucki H,3
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romo H,4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Castillo S,3-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Javier L,3-3
|3
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|1
|4
|Martinez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Mushinski
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Stanek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Maton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Neris
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Abreu
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Mushinski pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
HBP_Javier (Moore), Neris (France). WP_Javier, Neris.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_3:46. A_27,521 (41,168).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.