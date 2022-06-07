Trending:
Seattle 7, Houston 4

The Associated Press
June 7, 2022 12:16 am
< a min read
      

Seattle Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 7 7 7 Totals 35 4 10 4
Winker lf 4 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 5 1 3 2
France 1b 4 1 0 0 Brantley dh 5 0 3 0
Rodríguez cf 5 2 2 2 Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0
Crawford ss 4 0 1 1 Alvarez lf 4 0 0 0
Suárez 3b 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0
Frazier 2b-rf 4 2 1 0 Tucker rf 4 1 3 1
Trammell dh 3 0 0 0 Peña ss 3 0 0 0
Moore rf 2 1 0 0 McCormick cf 4 1 1 1
Toro ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Maldonado c 3 1 0 0
Raleigh c 4 1 2 4 Castro ph-c 1 0 0 0
Seattle 130 100 002 7
Houston 130 000 000 4

E_Crawford (7). DP_Seattle 1, Houston 0. LOB_Seattle 8, Houston 9. 2B_Crawford (11), Frazier (12), Brantley (11). HR_Raleigh (6), Rodríguez (7), Altuve (11), Tucker (10), McCormick (6). SB_Gurriel (3), Tucker (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Ray W,5-6 5 8 4 3 3 3
Murfee H,1 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Borucki H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Romo H,4 1 1 0 0 1 3
Castillo S,3-3 1 0 0 0 1 0
Houston
Javier L,3-3 3 2-3 6 5 5 1 4
Martinez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Mushinski 1 0 0 0 2 1
Stanek 1 0 0 0 0 2
Maton 1 0 0 0 0 1
Neris 2-3 1 2 2 1 0
Abreu 1-3 0 0 0 1 0

Mushinski pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP_Javier (Moore), Neris (France). WP_Javier, Neris.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:46. A_27,521 (41,168).

Top Stories