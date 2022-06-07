Seattle 7, Houston 4

Seattle
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
35
7
7
7
5
11
Winker lf
4
0
1
0
1
0
.212
France 1b
4
1
0
0
0
1
.326
Rodríguez cf
5
2
2
2
READ MORE
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|7
|7
|7
|5
|11
|
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.212
|France 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.326
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.277
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.287
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.231
|Frazier 2b-rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|Trammell dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|Moore rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.193
|a-Toro ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.168
|Raleigh c
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.169
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|10
|4
|5
|7
|
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.280
|Brantley dh
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.217
|Alvarez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.288
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|Peña ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|McCormick cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.232
|Maldonado c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|b-Castro ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Seattle
|130
|100
|002_7
|7
|1
|Houston
|130
|000
|000_4
|10
|0
a-flied out for Moore in the 8th. b-struck out for Maldonado in the 8th.
E_Crawford (7). LOB_Seattle 8, Houston 9. 2B_Crawford (11), Frazier (12), Brantley (11). HR_Raleigh (6), off Javier; Rodríguez (7), off Neris; Altuve (11), off Ray; Tucker (10), off Ray; McCormick (6), off Ray. RBIs_Crawford (14), Raleigh 4 (14), Rodríguez 2 (26), Altuve 2 (19), Tucker (32), McCormick (15). SB_Gurriel (3), Tucker (10).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (France, Suárez 2, Frazier); Houston 5 (McCormick, Bregman, Castro, Alvarez 2). RISP_Seattle 3 for 9; Houston 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Trammell. GIDP_Bregman.
DP_Seattle 1 (Frazier, Crawford, France).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray, W, 5-6
|5
|
|8
|4
|3
|3
|3
|98
|4.97
|Murfee, H, 1
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.93
|Borucki, H, 3
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9.45
|Romo, H, 4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|26
|6.75
|Castillo, S, 3-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|5.85
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Javier, L, 3-3
|3
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|1
|4
|90
|3.22
|Martinez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|0.00
|Mushinski
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|21
|4.26
|Stanek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0.95
|Maton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.04
|Neris
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|15
|3.00
|Abreu
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|2.82
Inherited runners-scored_Martinez 2-0, Stanek 1-0, Abreu 1-0. HBP_Javier (Moore), Neris (France). WP_Javier, Neris. PB_Raleigh (2), Maldonado (5).
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_3:46. A_27,521 (41,168).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.