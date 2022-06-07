Seattle 7, Houston 4

Seattle

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 7 7 7 5 11 Winker lf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .212 France 1b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .326 Rodríguez cf 5 2 2 2 0 2 .277 Crawford ss 4 0 1 1 1 1 .287 Suárez 3b 4 0 0 0 1 4 .231 Frazier 2b-rf 4 2 1 0 1 1 .238 Trammell dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .300 Moore rf 2 1 0 0 0 2 .193 a-Toro ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .168 Raleigh c 4 1 2 4 0 0 .169

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 4 10 4 5 7 Altuve 2b 5 1 3 2 0 0 .280 Brantley dh 5 0 3 0 0 1 .287 Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 2 0 .217 Alvarez lf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .288 Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .221 Tucker rf 4 1 3 1 0 1 .259 Peña ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .273 McCormick cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .232 Maldonado c 3 1 0 0 0 1 .133 b-Castro ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .100

Seattle 130 100 002_7 7 1 Houston 130 000 000_4 10 0

a-flied out for Moore in the 8th. b-struck out for Maldonado in the 8th.

E_Crawford (7). LOB_Seattle 8, Houston 9. 2B_Crawford (11), Frazier (12), Brantley (11). HR_Raleigh (6), off Javier; Rodríguez (7), off Neris; Altuve (11), off Ray; Tucker (10), off Ray; McCormick (6), off Ray. RBIs_Crawford (14), Raleigh 4 (14), Rodríguez 2 (26), Altuve 2 (19), Tucker (32), McCormick (15). SB_Gurriel (3), Tucker (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (France, Suárez 2, Frazier); Houston 5 (McCormick, Bregman, Castro, Alvarez 2). RISP_Seattle 3 for 9; Houston 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Trammell. GIDP_Bregman.

DP_Seattle 1 (Frazier, Crawford, France).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ray, W, 5-6 5 8 4 3 3 3 98 4.97 Murfee, H, 1 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 12 0.93 Borucki, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 9.45 Romo, H, 4 1 1 0 0 1 3 26 6.75 Castillo, S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 5.85

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Javier, L, 3-3 3 2-3 6 5 5 1 4 90 3.22 Martinez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 18 0.00 Mushinski 1 0 0 0 2 1 21 4.26 Stanek 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 0.95 Maton 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.04 Neris 2-3 1 2 2 1 0 15 3.00 Abreu 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 11 2.82

Inherited runners-scored_Martinez 2-0, Stanek 1-0, Abreu 1-0. HBP_Javier (Moore), Neris (France). WP_Javier, Neris. PB_Raleigh (2), Maldonado (5).

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:46. A_27,521 (41,168).

