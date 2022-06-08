Seattle 72, Atlanta 60

ATLANTA (60) Coffey 2-7 1-2 5, Howard 5-17 1-2 11, Parker 5-12 3-4 13, Wallace 5-12 0-0 12, Wheeler 0-0 0-0 0, Billings 5-7 1-2 11, Hillmon 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 0-3 0-0 0, Vaughn 0-0 1-2 1, McDonald 3-10 1-1 7. Totals 25-69 8-13 60. SEATTLE (72) Stewart 5-15 6-6 19, Williams 2-6 0-0 4, Magbegor 5-6 0-0 12, Bird 2-5 0-0 5, Loyd 8-17 8-9 26, Lavender 1-1 0-0 2, Talbot 0-1 0-0... READ MORE

ATLANTA (60)

Coffey 2-7 1-2 5, Howard 5-17 1-2 11, Parker 5-12 3-4 13, Wallace 5-12 0-0 12, Wheeler 0-0 0-0 0, Billings 5-7 1-2 11, Hillmon 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 0-3 0-0 0, Vaughn 0-0 1-2 1, McDonald 3-10 1-1 7. Totals 25-69 8-13 60.

SEATTLE (72)

Stewart 5-15 6-6 19, Williams 2-6 0-0 4, Magbegor 5-6 0-0 12, Bird 2-5 0-0 5, Loyd 8-17 8-9 26, Lavender 1-1 0-0 2, Talbot 0-1 0-0 0, Russell 0-1 0-0 0, January 0-3 0-0 0, Prince 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 25-61 14-15 72.

Atlanta 15 18 14 13 — 60 Seattle 20 14 26 12 — 72

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 2-19 (Wallace 2-5, Walker 0-1, Coffey 0-2, Parker 0-2, McDonald 0-3, Howard 0-6), Seattle 8-27 (Stewart 3-7, Magbegor 2-2, Loyd 2-7, Bird 1-3, Talbot 0-1, January 0-2, Williams 0-2, Prince 0-3). Fouled Out_Atlanta 1 (Wallace), Seattle None. Rebounds_Atlanta 37 (Parker 10), Seattle 31 (Magbegor, Stewart 7). Assists_Atlanta 15 (Wallace 4), Seattle 18 (Bird 6). Total Fouls_Atlanta 19, Seattle 13. A_7,262 (15,354)

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.