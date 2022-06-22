Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Seattle 8, Oakland 2

The Associated Press
June 22, 2022 1:02 am
< a min read
      

Seattle

Oakland

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
36
8
12
8

Totals
33
2
7
2

Crawford ss
5
0
0
0

Pinder lf
4
0
1
0

France 1b
5
2
3
1

Bride...

READ MORE

Seattle Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 8 12 8 Totals 33 2 7 2
Crawford ss 5 0 0 0 Pinder lf 4 0 1 0
France 1b 5 2 3 1 Bride dh 4 0 2 0
Rodríguez cf 4 2 3 2 Laureano rf 4 0 0 0
Winker lf 4 1 2 2 Bethancourt 1b 4 0 0 0
Suárez 3b 4 1 1 1 Murphy c 3 0 0 0
Frazier 2b 2 0 0 0 Neuse 3b 4 1 1 0
Moore ph-2b 2 0 0 0 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0
Upton dh 5 0 1 1 Allen 2b 3 1 1 2
Trammell rf 4 2 1 1 Pache cf 3 0 2 0
Raleigh c 1 0 1 0
Seattle 001 001 501 8
Oakland 000 000 200 2

DP_Seattle 1, Oakland 2. LOB_Seattle 9, Oakland 5. 2B_France (14), Winker (10), Raleigh (5), Pache (5). HR_Trammell (3), Rodríguez (9), Winker (5), Suárez (13), Allen (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gonzales W,4-7 7 7 2 2 1 2
Swanson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Giles 1 0 0 0 0 1
Oakland
Kaprielian L,0-5 5 1-3 5 2 2 2 7
Snead 1 1-3 0 1 1 3 0
Pruitt 1-3 4 4 4 0 1
Oller 2 3 1 1 1 1

HBP_Kaprielian (Raleigh), Oller (Rodríguez). WP_Snead.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:03. A_4,733 (46,847).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|28 Eglin AFB Tech Expo
6|28 Active ICS Cyber Defense: Colonel...
6|28 Threat Predict -Leveraging AI/ML to...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories