Seattle 8, Oakland 2

Seattle Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 8 12 8 Totals 33 2 7 2 Crawford ss 5 0 0 0 Pinder lf 4 0 1 0 France 1b 5 2 3 1 Bride dh 4 0 2 0 Rodríguez cf 4 2 3 2 Laureano rf 4 0 0 0 Winker lf 4 1 2 2 Bethancourt 1b 4 0 0 0 Suárez 3b 4 1 1 1 Murphy c 3 0 0 0 Frazier 2b 2 0 0 0 Neuse 3b 4 1 1 0 Moore ph-2b 2 0 0 0 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 Upton dh 5 0 1 1 Allen 2b 3 1 1 2 Trammell rf 4 2 1 1 Pache cf 3 0 2 0 Raleigh c 1 0 1 0

Seattle 001 001 501 — 8 Oakland 000 000 200 — 2

DP_Seattle 1, Oakland 2. LOB_Seattle 9, Oakland 5. 2B_France (14), Winker (10), Raleigh (5), Pache (5). HR_Trammell (3), Rodríguez (9), Winker (5), Suárez (13), Allen (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle Gonzales W,4-7 7 7 2 2 1 2 Swanson 1 0 0 0 0 1 Giles 1 0 0 0 0 1

Oakland Kaprielian L,0-5 5 1-3 5 2 2 2 7 Snead 1 1-3 0 1 1 3 0 Pruitt 1-3 4 4 4 0 1 Oller 2 3 1 1 1 1

HBP_Kaprielian (Raleigh), Oller (Rodríguez). WP_Snead.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:03. A_4,733 (46,847).

