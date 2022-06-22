Seattle 8, Oakland 2

Seattle
Oakland
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
36
8
12
8
Totals
33
2
7
2
Crawford ss
5
0
0
0
Pinder lf
4
0
1
0
France 1b
5
2
3
1
Bride...
DP_Seattle 1, Oakland 2. LOB_Seattle 9, Oakland 5. 2B_France (14), Winker (10), Raleigh (5), Pache (5). HR_Trammell (3), Rodríguez (9), Winker (5), Suárez (13), Allen (1).
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gonzales W,4-7
|7
|
|7
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Swanson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Giles
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kaprielian L,0-5
|5
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|7
|Snead
|1
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Pruitt
|
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|Oller
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
HBP_Kaprielian (Raleigh), Oller (Rodríguez). WP_Snead.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:03. A_4,733 (46,847).
