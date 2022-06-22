Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Seattle 8, Oakland 2

The Associated Press
June 22, 2022 1:02 am
1 min read
      

Seattle
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
36
8
12
8
6
9

Crawford ss
5
0
0
0
0
2
.277

France 1b
5
2
3
1
0
0
.320

Rodríguez cf
4
2
3
2

READ MORE

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 8 12 8 6 9
Crawford ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .277
France 1b 5 2 3 1 0 0 .320
Rodríguez cf 4 2 3 2 0 0 .272
Winker lf 4 1 2 2 1 1 .214
Suárez 3b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .227
Frazier 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .226
a-Moore ph-2b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .181
Upton dh 5 0 1 1 0 2 .133
Trammell rf 4 2 1 1 1 1 .246
Raleigh c 1 0 1 0 2 0 .185
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 7 2 1 4
Pinder lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .249
Bride dh 4 0 2 0 0 0 .333
Laureano rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .232
Bethancourt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Murphy c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .211
Neuse 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .228
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .219
Allen 2b 3 1 1 2 0 0 .192
Pache cf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .169
Seattle 001 001 501_8 12 0
Oakland 000 000 200_2 7 0

a-intentionally walked for Frazier in the 6th.

LOB_Seattle 9, Oakland 5. 2B_France (14), Winker (10), Raleigh (5), Pache (5). HR_Trammell (3), off Kaprielian; Rodríguez (9), off Pruitt; Winker (5), off Pruitt; Suárez (13), off Pruitt; Allen (1), off Gonzales. RBIs_Trammell (8), Winker 2 (26), France (45), Rodríguez 2 (32), Suárez (36), Upton (1), Allen 2 (2). CS_Moore (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Upton, Crawford, Trammell 2, Rodríguez); Oakland 2 (Pinder, Laureano). RISP_Seattle 2 for 11; Oakland 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Frazier, Upton, Crawford. GIDP_Crawford, Andrus.

DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, Frazier, France); Oakland 2 (Allen, Andrus, Bethancourt; Andrus, Bethancourt).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzales, W, 4-7 7 7 2 2 1 2 101 3.33
Swanson 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 1.00
Giles 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 0.00
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kaprielian, L, 0-5 5 1-3 5 2 2 2 7 89 5.98
Snead 1 1-3 0 1 1 3 0 19 8.53
Pruitt 1-3 4 4 4 0 1 13 5.56
Oller 2 3 1 1 1 1 39 9.58

Inherited runners-scored_Snead 1-0, Pruitt 1-1. IBB_off Snead (Moore). HBP_Kaprielian (Raleigh), Oller (Rodríguez). WP_Snead.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:03. A_4,733 (46,847).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|28 Eglin AFB Tech Expo
6|28 Active ICS Cyber Defense: Colonel...
6|28 Threat Predict -Leveraging AI/ML to...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories