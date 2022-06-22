Seattle 8, Oakland 2

Seattle
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
36
8
12
8
6
9
Crawford ss
5
0
0
0
0
2
.277
France 1b
5
2
3
1
0
0
.320
Rodríguez cf
4
2
3
2
|Seattle
|001
|001
|501_8
|12
|0
|Oakland
|000
|000
|200_2
|7
|0
a-intentionally walked for Frazier in the 6th.
LOB_Seattle 9, Oakland 5. 2B_France (14), Winker (10), Raleigh (5), Pache (5). HR_Trammell (3), off Kaprielian; Rodríguez (9), off Pruitt; Winker (5), off Pruitt; Suárez (13), off Pruitt; Allen (1), off Gonzales. RBIs_Trammell (8), Winker 2 (26), France (45), Rodríguez 2 (32), Suárez (36), Upton (1), Allen 2 (2). CS_Moore (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Upton, Crawford, Trammell 2, Rodríguez); Oakland 2 (Pinder, Laureano). RISP_Seattle 2 for 11; Oakland 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Frazier, Upton, Crawford. GIDP_Crawford, Andrus.
DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, Frazier, France); Oakland 2 (Allen, Andrus, Bethancourt; Andrus, Bethancourt).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales, W, 4-7
|7
|
|7
|2
|2
|1
|2
|101
|3.33
|Swanson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.00
|Giles
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kaprielian, L, 0-5
|5
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|7
|89
|5.98
|Snead
|1
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|19
|8.53
|Pruitt
|
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|13
|5.56
|Oller
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|39
|9.58
Inherited runners-scored_Snead 1-0, Pruitt 1-1. IBB_off Snead (Moore). HBP_Kaprielian (Raleigh), Oller (Rodríguez). WP_Snead.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:03. A_4,733 (46,847).
