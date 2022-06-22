Seattle 8, Oakland 2

Seattle

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 8 12 8 6 9 Crawford ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .277 France 1b 5 2 3 1 0 0 .320 Rodríguez cf 4 2 3 2 0 0 .272 Winker lf 4 1 2 2 1 1 .214 Suárez 3b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .227 Frazier 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .226 a-Moore ph-2b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .181 Upton dh 5 0 1 1 0 2 .133 Trammell rf 4 2 1 1 1 1 .246 Raleigh c 1 0 1 0 2 0 .185

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 7 2 1 4 Pinder lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .249 Bride dh 4 0 2 0 0 0 .333 Laureano rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .232 Bethancourt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Murphy c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .211 Neuse 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .228 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .219 Allen 2b 3 1 1 2 0 0 .192 Pache cf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .169

Seattle 001 001 501_8 12 0 Oakland 000 000 200_2 7 0

a-intentionally walked for Frazier in the 6th.

LOB_Seattle 9, Oakland 5. 2B_France (14), Winker (10), Raleigh (5), Pache (5). HR_Trammell (3), off Kaprielian; Rodríguez (9), off Pruitt; Winker (5), off Pruitt; Suárez (13), off Pruitt; Allen (1), off Gonzales. RBIs_Trammell (8), Winker 2 (26), France (45), Rodríguez 2 (32), Suárez (36), Upton (1), Allen 2 (2). CS_Moore (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Upton, Crawford, Trammell 2, Rodríguez); Oakland 2 (Pinder, Laureano). RISP_Seattle 2 for 11; Oakland 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Frazier, Upton, Crawford. GIDP_Crawford, Andrus.

DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, Frazier, France); Oakland 2 (Allen, Andrus, Bethancourt; Andrus, Bethancourt).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzales, W, 4-7 7 7 2 2 1 2 101 3.33 Swanson 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 1.00 Giles 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 0.00

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kaprielian, L, 0-5 5 1-3 5 2 2 2 7 89 5.98 Snead 1 1-3 0 1 1 3 0 19 8.53 Pruitt 1-3 4 4 4 0 1 13 5.56 Oller 2 3 1 1 1 1 39 9.58

Inherited runners-scored_Snead 1-0, Pruitt 1-1. IBB_off Snead (Moore). HBP_Kaprielian (Raleigh), Oller (Rodríguez). WP_Snead.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:03. A_4,733 (46,847).

