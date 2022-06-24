Seattle 85, Washington 71

WASHINGTON (71) Clark 5-9 0-0 11, Delle Donne 7-17 4-4 20, Austin 2-5 4-6 8, Atkins 5-18 0-0 11, Cloud 1-4 0-0 3, Hawkins 1-4 0-0 3, Hines-Allen 4-9 2-2 12, Burke 0-0 0-0 0, Machida 0-0 0-0 0, Walker-Kimbrough 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 26-70 10-12 71. SEATTLE (85) G.Williams 1-4 0-0 3, Stewart 6-15 5-6 19, Magbegor 9-16 2-2 20, Bird 4-7 2-2 12, Loyd 7-14 2-2 22, Lavender 2-5 0-0 5, Talbot 1-1... READ MORE

WASHINGTON (71)

Clark 5-9 0-0 11, Delle Donne 7-17 4-4 20, Austin 2-5 4-6 8, Atkins 5-18 0-0 11, Cloud 1-4 0-0 3, Hawkins 1-4 0-0 3, Hines-Allen 4-9 2-2 12, Burke 0-0 0-0 0, Machida 0-0 0-0 0, Walker-Kimbrough 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 26-70 10-12 71.

SEATTLE (85)

G.Williams 1-4 0-0 3, Stewart 6-15 5-6 19, Magbegor 9-16 2-2 20, Bird 4-7 2-2 12, Loyd 7-14 2-2 22, Lavender 2-5 0-0 5, Talbot 1-1 0-0 2, January 0-4 0-0 0, Prince 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 31-68 11-12 85.

Washington 22 15 20 14 — 71 Seattle 28 18 21 18 — 85

3-Point Goals_Washington 9-30 (Hines-Allen 2-2, Delle Donne 2-6, Hawkins 1-2, Clark 1-3, Walker-Kimbrough 1-3, Cloud 1-4, Atkins 1-10), Seattle 12-26 (Loyd 6-8, Bird 2-4, Stewart 2-8, G.Williams 1-1, Lavender 1-3, January 0-1, Magbegor 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 43 (Austin 9), Seattle 36 (Stewart 9). Assists_Washington 19 (Cloud 8), Seattle 25 (Bird 8). Total Fouls_Washington 12, Seattle 10. A_9,884 (15,354)

