Seattle 88, Las Vegas 78

LAS VEGAS (78)

Hamby 2-9 0-0 4, Young 5-10 2-2 13, Wilson 6-16 4-4 17, Gray 5-12 0-0 10, Plum 5-12 3-4 16, Plaisance 0-1 0-0 0, Rupert 4-6 0-0 11, Stokes 0-2 2-2 2, R.Williams 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 29-73 11-12 78.

SEATTLE (88)

G.Williams 3-4 2-4 8, Stewart 4-14 4-4 14, Magbegor 2-4 0-0 4, Bird 5-10 0-0 13, Loyd 7-15 6-6 24, Lavender 1-2 0-0 3, Talbot 6-9 0-0 15, Charles 2-8 0-0 4, January 0-1 0-0 0, Prince 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 31-70 12-14 88.

Las Vegas 27 20 15 16 — 78 Seattle 23 21 20 24 — 88

3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 9-24 (Rupert 3-4, Plum 3-6, Young 1-2, Wilson 1-3, R.Williams 1-4, Gray 0-2, Hamby 0-3), Seattle 14-29 (Loyd 4-6, Talbot 3-5, Bird 3-7, Stewart 2-5, Lavender 1-1, Prince 1-2, Charles 0-1, January 0-1, Magbegor 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Las Vegas 40 (Wilson 16), Seattle 33 (Magbegor 8). Assists_Las Vegas 23 (Gray 8), Seattle 24 (Bird, January 6). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 12, Seattle 12. A_9,499 (15,354)

