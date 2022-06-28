Seattle Sounders host CF Montreal following shutout victory

CF Montreal (8-6-2, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (7-6-2, seventh in the Western Conference) Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle -110, Montreal +281, Draw +259; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Sporting Kansas City 3-0, the Seattle Sounders host CF Montreal. The Sounders are 5-2-1 at home. The Sounders rank eighth in the Western Conference with 65 shots on goal, averaging 4.3... READ MORE

CF Montreal (8-6-2, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (7-6-2, seventh in the Western Conference)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle -110, Montreal +281, Draw +259; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Sporting Kansas City 3-0, the Seattle Sounders host CF Montreal.

The Sounders are 5-2-1 at home. The Sounders rank eighth in the Western Conference with 65 shots on goal, averaging 4.3 per game.

Montreal is 3-3-2 in road games. Montreal is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 73 shots on goal, averaging 4.6 per game. Montreal is also third in MLS play with 30 goals.

Wednesday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raul Ruidiaz has five goals and one assist for the Sounders. Jordan Morris has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

Djordje Mihailovic has scored seven goals and added three assists for Montreal. Romell Quioto has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sounders: 5-4-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Montreal: 6-3-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sounders: Joao Paulo (injured), Obed Vargas (injured), Xavier Arreaga (injured), Raul Ruidiaz (injured).

Montreal: Tomas Giraldo (injured), Kamal Miller (injured), Djordje Mihailovic (injured), Bjorn Johnsen (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

