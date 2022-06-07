Sky take on the Mystics, aim for 4th straight victory

Chicago Sky (7-3, 5-0 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (7-5, 4-4 Eastern Conference) Washington; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will attempt to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Sky take on Washington. The Mystics have gone 4-4 against Eastern opponents. Washington ranks sixth in college basketball with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Elena Delle Donne averaging 5.3. The Sky are 5-0 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is fifth in... READ MORE

Chicago Sky (7-3, 5-0 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (7-5, 4-4 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will attempt to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Sky take on Washington.

The Mystics have gone 4-4 against Eastern opponents. Washington ranks sixth in college basketball with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Elena Delle Donne averaging 5.3.

The Sky are 5-0 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is fifth in the Eastern Conference shooting 31.6% from downtown. Dana Evans leads the Sky shooting 41.2% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Sky won 91-82 in the last matchup on June 5. Kahleah Copper led the Sky with 15 points, and Tianna Hawkins led the Mystics with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ariel Atkins is shooting 44.8% and averaging 15.5 points for the Mystics. Delle Donne is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

Candace Parker is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 8.7 rebounds for the Sky. Emma Meesseman is averaging 11.3 points for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 5-5, averaging 79.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Sky: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: None listed.

Sky: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

