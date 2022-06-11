Sporting Kansas City hosts the New England Revolution in non-conference play

New England Revolution (4-5-4, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sporting Kansas City (3-8-4, 14th in the Western Conference) Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England +139, Sporting Kansas City +188, Draw +239; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City hosts the New England Revolution in non-conference action. Sporting KC is 3-2-2 in home games. Sporting KC has a -13 goal differential, scoring 13 goals while conceding... READ MORE

New England Revolution (4-5-4, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sporting Kansas City (3-8-4, 14th in the Western Conference)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England +139, Sporting Kansas City +188, Draw +239; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City hosts the New England Revolution in non-conference action.

Sporting KC is 3-2-2 in home games. Sporting KC has a -13 goal differential, scoring 13 goals while conceding 26.

The Revolution are 1-3-2 in road games. The Revolution are fourth in the Eastern Conference with 22 goals led by Adam Buksa with six.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Salloi has four goals for Sporting KC. Johnny Russell has three goals over the past 10 games.

Buksa has six goals and two assists for the Revolution. Carles Gil has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sporting KC: 1-5-4, averaging 0.9 goals, 3.2 shots on goal and 2.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Revolution: 3-4-3, averaging 1.7 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 6.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting KC: Marinos Tzionis (injured), Logan Ndenbe (injured), Johnny Russell (injured), Ozzie Cisneros (injured), Khiry Shelton (injured), Nikola Vujnovic (injured), Gadi Kinda (injured), Alan Pulido (injured), Graham Zusi (injured).

Revolution: Henry Kessler (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.