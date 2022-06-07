Trending:
The Associated Press
June 7, 2022 6:17 pm
MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at MIAMI OFF Washington OFF
at CINCINNATI -120 Arizona +100
Philadelphia -127 at MILWAUKEE +108
at SAN DIEGO -117 N.Y Mets -102
at SAN FRANCISCO -185 Colorado +163
American League
Toronto -210 at KANSAS CITY +176
at HOUSTON -260 Seattle +215
at CLEVELAND -120 Texas +102
N.Y Yankees -157 at MINNESOTA +138
at LA ANGELS OFF Boston OFF
Interleague
at PITTSBURGH -117 Detroit -102
Chicago Cubs -125 at BALTIMORE +105
at TAMPA BAY OFF St. Louis OFF
at ATLANTA -237 Oakland +195
LA Dodgers -162 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +143
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BOSTON (212½) Golden State

