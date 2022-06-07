MLB Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at MIAMI OFF Washington OFF at CINCINNATI -120 Arizona +100 Philadelphia -127 at MILWAUKEE +108 at SAN DIEGO -117 N.Y Mets -102 at SAN FRANCISCO -185 Colorado +163 American League Toronto -210 at KANSAS CITY +176 at HOUSTON -260 Seattle +215 at CLEVELAND -120 Texas +102 N.Y Yankees -157 at MINNESOTA +138 at LA ANGELS OFF Boston OFF Interleague at PITTSBURGH -117 Detroit -102 Chicago Cubs -125 at BALTIMORE +105 at TAMPA BAY OFF St. Louis OFF at ATLANTA -237 Oakland +195 LA Dodgers -162 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +143 NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 3½ (212½) Golden State

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.